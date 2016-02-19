Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 5
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Jesse P. Greenstein Alexander Haddow
eBook ISBN: 9780080561899
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1958
Page Count: 462
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1958
- Published:
- 1st January 1958
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080561899
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Jesse P. Greenstein Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Cancer Institute, US. Public HealthService, Bethesdu, Maryland
Alexander Haddow Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Chester Beatty Research Institute, Institute of Cancer Research Royal Cancer Hospital, London, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.