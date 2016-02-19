Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 6
1st Edition
Serial Editors: H.W. Woolhouse
eBook ISBN: 9780080561608
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 341
Details
- No. of pages:
- 341
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080561608
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
H.W. Woolhouse Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Plant Sciences, The University, Leeds, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.