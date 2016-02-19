Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120059065, 9780080561608

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 6

1st Edition

Serial Editors: H.W. Woolhouse
eBook ISBN: 9780080561608
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 341
No. of pages:
341
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080561608

About the Serial Editors

H.W. Woolhouse Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Plant Sciences, The University, Leeds, England

