Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123808721, 9780123808738

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 53

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Jean-Claude Kader Michel Delseny
eBook ISBN: 9780123808738
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123808721
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th May 2010
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

Arabidopsis Histone Lysine Methyltransferases

Frédéric Pontvianne, Todd Blevins and Craig S. Pikaard

2. Advances in Coffea Genomics

Alexandre de Kochko, Sélastique Akaffou, Alan Andrade3, Claudine Campa, Dominique Crouzillat, Romain Guyot, Perla Hamon, Ray Ming, Lukas A. Mueller, Valérie Poncet, Christine Tranchant-Dubreuil, Serge Hamon

3. Regulatory components of shade avoidance syndrome

Jaime F Martínez-García, Anahit Galstyan, Mercè Salla-Martret, Nicolás Cifuentes-Esquivel, Marçal Gallemí and Jordi Bou-Torrent

4. Responses of halophytes to environmental stresses with special emphasis to salinity

Ksouri Riadh, Megdiche Wided, Koyro Hans-Werner and Abdelly Chedly

5. Plant nematode interaction: a sophisticated dialogue

Pierre Abad and Valerie M.Williamson

6. Optimization Of Nutrition In Soilless Systems: A Review

Angeles Calatayud, D

Description

Edited by Jean-Claude Kader and Michel Delseny and supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 53rd volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to postgraduates and researchers alike.

Key Features

  • Multidisciplinary reviews written from a broad range of scientific perspectives
  • For over 40 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellence
  • Contributors internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123808738
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123808721

About the Serial Editors

Jean-Claude Kader Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Physiologie Cellulaire et Moléculaire des Plantes, CNRS, Université de Paris, France

Michel Delseny Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Génome et Développement des Plantes, CNRS IRD UP, Université de Perpignan, France

