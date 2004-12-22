Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Multiple Responses of Rhizobia to Flavonoids During Legume Root Infection (James E. Cooper)
- Investigating and Manipulating Lignin Biosynthesis in the Post-Genomic Era (Claire Halpin)
- Application of Thermal Imaging and Infrared Sensing in Plant Physiology and Ecophysiology (Hamlyn G. Jones)
- Sequences and Phylogenies of Plant Pararetroviruses, Viruses and Transposable Elements (Celia Hansen and J.S. Heslop-Harrison)
- The Role of Plasmodesmata Regulation in Plant Development (Arnaud Complainville and Martin Crespi)
Description
Edited by J.A. Callow and supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 41st volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features five reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to post-graduates and researchers alike.
Advances in Botanical Research is a multi-volume publication that brings together reviews by recognized experts on subjects of importance to those involved in botanical research. First published in 1963, Advances in Botanical Research has earned a reputation for excellence in the field for more than thirty years. In 1995, Advances in Botanical Research was merged with Advances in Plant Pathology to provide one comprehensive resource for the plant science community, with equal coverage of plant pathology and botany in both thematic and mixed volumes.
Key Features
- Multidisciplinary reviews written from a broad range of scientific perspectives
- For over 40 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellence
- Contributors internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 22nd December 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493466
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120059416
About the Serial Volume Editors
J. A. Callow Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham, U.K.