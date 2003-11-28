Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120059409, 9780080493459

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: J. A. Callow
eBook ISBN: 9780080493459
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120059409
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 2003
Page Count: 372
Table of Contents

Starch Synthesis In Cereal Grains The Hyperaccumulation of Metals by Plants Plant Chromatin The Interface between the Cell Cycle and Programmed Cell Death in Higher Plants The Importance of Extracellular Carbohydrate Production by Marine Epipelic Diatoms Fungal Pathogens of Insects: Cuticle Degrading Enzymes and Toxins

Description

Edited by J.A. Callow and supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 40th volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features six reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to post-graduates and researchers alike.

Key Features

  • Multidisciplinary reviews written from a broad range of scientific perspectives
  • For over 30 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellent
  • Contributors internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080493459
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120059409

About the Serial Volume Editors

J. A. Callow Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham, U.K.

