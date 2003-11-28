Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 40
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Starch Synthesis In Cereal Grains The Hyperaccumulation of Metals by Plants Plant Chromatin The Interface between the Cell Cycle and Programmed Cell Death in Higher Plants The Importance of Extracellular Carbohydrate Production by Marine Epipelic Diatoms Fungal Pathogens of Insects: Cuticle Degrading Enzymes and Toxins
Description
Edited by J.A. Callow and supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 40th volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features six reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to post-graduates and researchers alike.
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
About the Serial Volume Editors
J. A. Callow Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham, U.K.