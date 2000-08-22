Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120059331, 9780080915517

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 33

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: J. A. Callow
eBook ISBN: 9780080915517
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120059331
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd August 2000
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

W.-M. Kriel, W.J. Swart and P.W. Crous, Foliar Endophytes and Their Interactions with Host Plants, with Specific Reference to the Gymnospermae.

D. Koller, Plants in Search of Sunlight.

A.R. Ennos, The Mechanics of Root Anchorage.

M.J. Hawkesford and J.L. Wray, Molecular Genetics of Sulphate Assimilation.

J.A. Lucas, P. Dyer and T.D. Murray, Pathogenecity, Host-specificity, and Population Biology of Taesia spp, Causal Agents of Eyespot Disease of Cereals. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

This volume of Advances in Botanical Research incorporating Advances in Plant Pathology includes five reviews on a variety of topics including: @bul:* Foliar Endophytes and Their Interactions with Host Plants, with Specific Reference to the Gymnospermae

  • Plants in Search of Sunlight
  • The Mechanics of Root Anchorage
  • Molecular Genetics of Sulphate Assimilation
  • Pathogenecity, Host-specificity, and Population Biology of Taesia spp, Causal Agents of Eyespot Disease of Cereals

Readership

Post graduates/researchers in plant sciences including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080915517
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120059331

About the Serial Volume Editors

J. A. Callow Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham, U.K.

