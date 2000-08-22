Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 33
1st Edition
Table of Contents
W.-M. Kriel, W.J. Swart and P.W. Crous, Foliar Endophytes and Their Interactions with Host Plants, with Specific Reference to the Gymnospermae.
D. Koller, Plants in Search of Sunlight.
A.R. Ennos, The Mechanics of Root Anchorage.
M.J. Hawkesford and J.L. Wray, Molecular Genetics of Sulphate Assimilation.
J.A. Lucas, P. Dyer and T.D. Murray, Pathogenecity, Host-specificity, and Population Biology of Taesia spp, Causal Agents of Eyespot Disease of Cereals. Author Index. Subject Index.
Post graduates/researchers in plant sciences including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology.
- No. of pages:
- 312
- English
- © Academic Press 2001
- 22nd August 2000
- Academic Press
- 9780080915517
- 9780120059331
J. A. Callow Serial Volume Editor
University of Birmingham, U.K.