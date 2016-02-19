Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 18

This volume contains four reviews covering subjects of interest to a broad +ange of botanists. Saxe examines the effect of polluted air on photosynthesis and stomatal function, and the use of physiological and biochemical responses for early detection of injury caused by stress and air pollution. Streeter provides and overview of the transport and metabolism of carbon and nitrogen in legume nodules, and van Gardingen and Grace discuss the interaction of plants with wind, including the effect of vegetation on air movement and the resulting influences on microclimate, and outline the most recent advances in research in to the physiological responses to wind. The construction of fibre optic microprobes and their applications in measuring the light microenvironment within plant tissues are considered by Vogelman and his colleagues.