Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120059188, 9780080561721

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 18

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J. A. Callow
eBook ISBN: 9780080561721
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 1991
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

H. Saxe, Photosynthesis and Stomatal Responses to Polluted Air, and the Use of Physiological and Biochemical Responses for Early Detection and Diagnostic Tools. J.G. Streeter, Transport and Metabolism of Carbon and Nitrogen in Legume Nodules. P. van Gardingen and J. Grace, Plants and Wind. T.C. Vogelmann, G. Martin, G. Chen, and D. Buttry, Fibre Optic Microprobes and Measurement of the Light Microenvironment within Plant Tissues. Each chapter includes references. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

This volume contains four reviews covering subjects of interest to a broad +ange of botanists. Saxe examines the effect of polluted air on photosynthesis and stomatal function, and the use of physiological and biochemical responses for early detection of injury caused by stress and air pollution. Streeter provides and overview of the transport and metabolism of carbon and nitrogen in legume nodules, and van Gardingen and Grace discuss the interaction of plants with wind, including the effect of vegetation on air movement and the resulting influences on microclimate, and outline the most recent advances in research in to the physiological responses to wind. The construction of fibre optic microprobes and their applications in measuring the light microenvironment within plant tissues are considered by Vogelman and his colleagues.

Readership

Botanists in all fields of research.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080561721

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

J. A. Callow Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham, U.K.

