Advances in Bioorganometallic Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Bioorganometallic Chemistry examines the synthesis, structure and reactivity of bioorganometallics, their pharmaceutical applications, hydrogenase, vitamin B12-like systems, and metalloproteins. It is written by the top researchers in the field and compiled by editors Toshikazu Hirao and Toshiyuki Moriuchi. Developments in this new field of bioorganometallic chemistry, a hybrid between biology and organometallic chemistry, happen very quickly and this comprehensive reference offers the latest research and findings in the field. The book features a discussion of the synthesis, structure, and reactivity of bioorganometallics, and an examination of hydrogenase-like systems, which were designed to demonstrate catalytic activities and functional properties.
Advances in Bioorganometallic Chemistry also includes a discussion of bioorganometallics as they relate to medicinal chemistry, specifically applications of metalloproteins, metalloenzymes, and applications in bioimaging. The book concludes with coverage of vitamin B12-like systems, including the latest developments in derivatives designed to perform bio-inspired catalytic reactions.
This work is a valuable resource for chemists working in organometallic chemistry and biology, including biochemists, bioorganic chemists, bioinorganic chemists, as well as pharmaceutical scientists, medicinal chemists, and students studying in these areas.
Representative authors:
R. H. Fish, T. Moriuchi, T. Hirao, H.-B. Kraatz, H. Takaya, T. P. Curran, G. van Koten.
E. Rosenberg, J. M. Lynam, C. G. Hartinger, U. Schatzschneider, G. S. Smith, R. Alberto,
S. Takenaka, T. Ihara, T. Hayashi, T. Ueno, P. Schollhammer, Y. Shomura, Y. Hisaeda,
H. Shimakoshi, B. Kräutler
Key Features
- Provides a balanced overview of the latest research in the field of bioorganometallic chemistry, drawing together the top researchers from around the world
- Covers topics in the areas of synthesis, reactivity, hydrogenase-like systems, medicinal chemistry, applications of metalloproteins, metalloenzymes, and applications in bioimaging
Readership
Bioorganic chemists, bioinorganic chemists, pharmaceutical scientists, biochemists medicinal chemists, supramolecular chemists, and their students
Table of Contents
1. Synthesis, structure and reactivity
2. Hydrogenase
3. Medicinal Chemistry and Metallodrugs
4. Metalloproteins and metalloenzymes
5. Vitamin B12
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141984
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141977
About the Editor
Toshikazu Hirao
Toshikazu Hirao graduated in 1973 from Kyoto University, where he obtained his doctorate in 1978. He became Assistant Professor at Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka University and was a postdoctoral fellow at The University of Wisconsin with Professor Barry M. Trost (1981–1982). Dr. Hirao was promoted to Associate Professor in 1992 and Professor in 1994. After retirement in 2015, he became Specially Appointed Professor at The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research, Osaka University. He has been involved in the development of synthetic methodology and received the Chemical Society of Japan Award for Young Chemists in 1984. Dr. Hirao’s current research interests lie in the area of the construction of an efficient system for electron transfer, which allows the development of new methods in organic synthesis, and novel redox-active systems consisting of transition metal complexes and π-conjugated polymers or oligomers including π bowls (sumanene and its derivatives). These areas of research are correlated to the development of bioorganometallic conjugates. He received the Vanadius Award and the Award for Outstanding Achievements in Bioorganometallic Chemistry in 2008. He was director and vice-president of the Chemical Society of Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research, Osaka University, Osaka, Japan
Toshiyuki Moriuchi
Toshiyuki Moriuchi received his bachelor’s degree in 1991 and his doctoral degree in 1995 under the supervision of Professor Toshikazu Hirao, both from Osaka University. He became Assistant Professor at Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka University and was a postdoctoral fellow at California Institute of Technology with Professor Jacqueline K. Barton (1996–1997). Dr. Moriuchi was promoted to Lecturer in 2004 and Associate Professor in 2008. He was promoted to Professor at Osaka City University in 2018. His current research interests focus on the development of novel artificial bioconjugated systems based on self-organization of biomolecules and creation of protean hybrid molecular systems for functionalized catalysts and materials. He received the Inoue Research Award for Young Scientists in 1997, HGCS Japan Award of Excellence 2011 in 2012, the 15th Kansai Branch Award of the Society of Synthetic Organic Chemistry, Japan in 2017, and Nagase Foundation Award 2018 in 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Molecular Materials Science, Graduate School of Science, Osaka City University, Osaka, Japan