Advances in Biomembranes and Lipid Self-Assembly, Volume 23
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: The Importance of Planarity for Lipid Bilayers as Biomembranes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 How CPP Translocates into the Cytosol
- 3 Pore Formation
- 4 How Does Curvature Modulation by Changing Vesicle Size Effect the CPP Translocation?
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Interaction of Cells and Platelets with Biomaterial Surfaces Treated with Gaseous Plasma
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter Three: Competition Between Electrostatic and Thermodynamic Casimir Potentials in Near-Critical Mixtures with Ions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experiments
- 3 From Microscopic to Mesoscopic Description
- 4 Critical Mixture with Inorganic Ions
- 5 Critical Mixture with Antagonistic Salt
- 6 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Effect of Dendrimers and Dendriplexes on Model Lipid Membranes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Carbosilane Dendrimers
- 3 Phosphorus Dendrimers
- 4 PAMAM Dendrimers
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: The Membrane Bending Modulus in Experiments and Simulations: A Puzzling Picture
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experiments
- 3 Simulations
- 4 Discussion and Conclusions
- Chapter Six: Bicontinuous Phases of Lyotropic Liquid Crystals
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Model and the Computational Method
- 3 Cubic Phases of Lyotropic Liquid Crystals
- 4 The Structure of the Interface Between the Cubic Phase and the Isotropic Phase
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Peculiarities in the Study of Preformed DSPC Lipid Vesicles by Coarse Grain Molecular Dynamics
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods and Systems
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Extracellular Vesicles in Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Heterogeneous Forms of Extracellular miRNAs
- 3 Mechanisms of EV Biogenesis, Cargo Sorting, and Secretion
- 4 Methods for Isolation of EVs
- 5 EVs for Discard of Unnecessary miRNAs
- 6 EVs for Proangiogenesis
- 7 EVs as Drug Delivery System for RNAi
- 8 Conclusion and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
The Elsevier book series Advances in Biomembranes and Lipid Self-Assembly (previously titled Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes), provides a global platform for a broad community of experimental and theoretical researchers studying cell membranes, lipid model membranes, and lipid self-assemblies from the micro- to the nanoscale. Planar lipid bilayers are widely studied due to their ubiquity in nature and find their application in the formulation of biomimetic model membranes and in the design of artificial dispersion of liposomes.
Moreover, lipids self-assemble into a wide range of other structures including micelles and the liquid crystalline hexagonal and cubic phases. Consensus has been reached that curved membrane phases do play an important role in nature as well, especially in dynamic processes such as vesicles fusion and cell communication. Self-assembled lipid structures have enormous potential as dynamic materials ranging from artificial lipid membranes to cell membranes, from biosensing to controlled drug delivery, from pharmaceutical formulations to novel food products to mention a few. An assortment of chapters in this volume represents both original research as well as comprehensive reviews written by world leading experts and young researchers.
Key Features
- Surveys recent theoretical and experimental results on lipid micro- and nanostructures
- Presents potential uses of applications like clinically relevant diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, biotechnology, pharmaceutical engineering, and food products
- Provides both original research as well as comprehensive reviews written by world leading experts and young researchers
- Provides a global platform for a broad community of experimental and theoretical researchers studying cell membranes, lipid model membranes, and lipid self-assemblies from the micro- to the nanoscale.
Readership
experts in the field of chemistry, physics and biology of lipid micro- and nano- structures and biological membranes, and a podium for non-specialists working on the interdisciplinary front
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 30th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128050804
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128047156
About the Serial Volume Editors
Ales Iglic Serial Volume Editor
Aleš Iglič received his B.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in physics and M.Sc. degree in biophysics from the Department of Physics, and the Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, all from the University of Ljubljana. He is a Full Professor and the Head of Laboratory of Biophysics of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at University of Ljubljana. His main research interests are in electrostatics, mechanics and statistical physics of lipid nanostructures and biological membranes. He is devoted to higher education, basic research in biophysics and close contacts to clinical practice. Prof. Iglič was visiting scientist and professor at Åbo Academy University in Turku (Finland), Friedrich Schiller University in Jena (Germany) and Czech Technical University in Prague (Czech Republic). He established collaborations with researchers from different universities across the Europe, USA and India and was supervisor of many M.Sc., Ph.D. and postdoctoral students from Slovenia, Czech Republic, Poland, Iran, Bulgaria, Germany, India and Israel. Since 2009 is the editor of Elsevier book series »Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes« (APLBL).
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia
Chandrashekhar Kulkarni Serial Volume Editor
Chandrashekhar V. Kulkarni received his PhD in Chemical Biology from University of London for which he was in receipt of a Marie Curie Early Stage Researcher Fellowship at Imperial College London (2005-2008). Earlier he completed his BSc (1999) and MSc (2001) in Chemistry from Shivaji University Kolhapur, India and started his research career at the National Chemical Laboratory Pune, India. He had a few postdoc stints at University of Graz-Austria, University of Bayreuth-Germany and University of Cambridge-UK during which he worked on a wide range of projects. In March 2013 Dr Kulkarni started ‘Lipid Nanostructures Group’ focussing on highly interdisciplinary and cutting-edge projects. Some of his research interests include complex biomembranes and biomolecule interactions, nanostructured lipid particles as carrier systems, and novel nano-bio-applications of lipid nanostructures. Dr Kulkarni joined the editorial board of APLBL in early 2013 and later as an editor of this book series.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Central Lancashire, UK
Michael Rappolt Serial Volume Editor
Michael Rappolt has been appointed as Professor of Lipid Biophysics (School of Food Science and Nutrition) in April 2013. He received his MSc and PhD in physics from the University of Hamburg and achieved his habilitation at the University of Ljubljana in the Faculty of Health Sciences. He was Senior Researcher at the Synchrotron Trieste Outstation (Italy), Institute of Biophysics and Nanosystems Research (Austrian Academy of Sciences), before becoming Assistant Professor at Graz University of Technology. Professor Michael Rappolt is a leading authority on investigating the structure and dynamics of lipid membranes using small-angle X-ray scattering. His recent research activities have concentrated on the study of drug/membrane interactions with potential applications to drug delivery and food. Further research topics concentrate on characterising crystallization processes in food, the investigation of colloid interfaces and the determination of particle structures on the nanoscale. He also seeks to transfer standard measurement techniques applied in food research – such as mechanic (sound and shear) and thermodynamic sample manipulations to synchrotron sites – to understand food on a smaller (nanometre) and faster (microsecond) scale.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, UK