Advances in Biological Science Research
1st Edition
A Practical Approach
Description
Advances in Biological Science Research: A Practical Approach provides discussions on diverse research topics and methods in the biological sciences in a single platform. This book provides the latest technologies, advanced methods, and untapped research areas involved in diverse fields of biological science research such as bioinformatics, proteomics, microbiology, medicinal chemistry, and marine science. Each chapter is written by renowned researchers in their respective fields of biosciences and includes future advancements in life science research.
Key Features
- Discusses various research topics and methods in the biological sciences in a single platform
- Comprises the latest updates in advanced research techniques, protocols, and methods in biological sciences
- Incorporates the fundamentals, advanced instruments, and applications of life science experiments
- Offers troubleshooting for many common problems faced while performing research experiments
Readership
PhD Students and researchers in all areas of microbiology
Table of Contents
1. Bioinformatics Methods: Application Towards Analyses and Interpretation of Experimental Data
2. Genome Sequence Analysis for Bioprospecting of Marine Bacterial Polysaccharide-Degrading Enzymes
3. Proteomics Analysis of Mycobacterium Cells: Challenges and Progress
4. Plant Proteomics: A Guide to Improve the Proteome Coverage
5. Structural Analysis of Proteins Using X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) Technique
6. Technological Advancements in Industrial Enzyme Research
7. Biotechnological Implications of Hydrolytic Enzymes from Marine Microbes
8. Recent Advances in Bioanalytical Techniques Using Enzymatic Assay
9. Microbial lectins: Roles and applications
10. Biodegradation of Fish Waste by Seaweed Associated Bacteria
11. Phosphate Solubilisation by Microorganisms: Overview, Mechanisms, Applications and Advances
12. Metagenomics- A Modern Approach to Reveal the Secrets of Unculturable Microbes
13. Halophililic Archaea as Beacon for Exobiology: Recent Advances and Future Challenges
14. Bacterial Probiotics Over Antibiotics: A Boon to Aquaculture
15. Recent Advances in Quorum Quenching of Plant Pathogenic Bacteria
16. Trends in Production and Fuel Properties of Biodiesel from Heterotrophic Microbes
17. Advances and microbial techniques for phosphorus recovery in sustainable wastewater management
18. Genotoxicity Assays: The Micronucleus Test and The Single Cell Gel Electrophoresis Assay
19. Advances in Methods and Practices of Ectomycorrhizal Research
20. Photocatalytic and Microbial degradation of Amaranth dye
21. Role of Nanoparticles in Advanced Biological Research
22. Iron-oxygen intermediates and their applications in biomimetic studies
23. Frontiers in Developmental Neurogenesis
24. Analytical Methods for Natural Products Isolation: Principle and Applications
25. Advanced Bioceramics
26. Production of Polyhydroxyalkanoates By Extremophilic Microorganisms Through Valorization of Waste Materials
27. Methods of Enhancing Mass Production of Arbuscular Mycorrhizal (AM) Fungi
28. Metagenomics: A Gateway to Drug Discovery
29. Recent Advancement in Isolation & Characterization of Cosmeceutical Compounds from Marine Algae
30. Advances in isolation and preservation strategies of ecologically important marine protists, the thraustochytrids
31. Advances in sampling strategies and analysis of phytoplankton
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128174982
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174975
About the Editor
Surya Nandan Meena
Postdoctoral Researcher, Biological Oceanography Division, National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, India
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, Goa University, Goa, India
Milind Naik
Has a PhD in Microbiology and is presently working as Assistant Professor in Department of Microbiology at Goa University on the UGC- sponsored Microbiology (M.Sc.) innovative programme-Teaching and Research in Interdisciplinary and emerging areas. His research interests are applied microbiology, Environmental Microbiology, Marine Microbiology, Microbial genetics, Nanobiotechnology, Quorum sensing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Microbiology, Gao University, Gao, India