Advances in Bioenergy, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Foam formation in anaerobic digesters
Lucie Moeller
2. Catalytic Conversion of Biogas to Syngas via dry reforming process
Yu Fei
3. Phosphorus removal and recovery from anaerobic digestion residues
Fuqing Xu
4. Biological Hydrogen Production from Renewable Resources by Photo-fermentation
Quanguo Zhang
5. Conversion of lignocellulosic biomass into platform chemicals for biobased polyurethane application
Xumeng Ge
Description
Advances in Bioenergy, Volume Three, is a new series that provides both principles and recent developments in various kinds of bioenergy technologies, including feedstock development, conversion technologies, energy and economics, and environmental analysis. The series uniquely provides the fundamentals of these technologies, along with reviews that will be invaluable for students, with specific chapters in this release covering Foam formation in anaerobic digesters, Catalytic Conversion of Biogas to Syngas via dry reforming process, Phosphorus removal and recovery from anaerobic digestion residues, Biological Hydrogen Production from Renewable Resources by Photo-fermentation, Conversion of lignocellulosic biomass into platform chemicals for biobased polyurethane application, and more.
Readership
Researchers, students, industry and governmental regulators and policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 22nd June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155349
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128151990
About the Serial Editors
Yebo Li Serial Editor
Dr. Yebo Li is a professor in the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, The Ohio State University (OSU). His research area is bioproducts and bioenergy with focuses on biogas production and upgrading, fermentation and separation, and thermochemical conversion of biomass for the production of biopolyols and polyurethanes. Dr. Li has written more than 230 peer reviewed journal articles and conference presentations and been awarded five patents. He has served as Division Editor, Associate Editor, and sat on Editorial Boards for several journals like Transactions of ASABE, and International Journal of Agricultural and Biological Engineering, Environmental Progress & Sustainable Energy. He is also the Co-Editor of a bioenergy textbook: Bioenergy-Principals and Applications . Dr Li has received many awards including the 2012 Rain Bird Engineering Concept of the Year Award from the American Society for Agricultural and Biological Engineers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Quasar Energy Group, Cleveland, OH, USA
Xumeng Ge Serial Editor
Xumeng Ge works at Quasar Energy Group, Cleveland, OH, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Quasar Energy Group, Cleveland, OH, USA