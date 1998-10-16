Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (J. Sneddon). Electrostatic precipitation and electrothermal atomic absorption spectroscopy: a perfect combination for the determination of metals associated with particulate matter (G. Torsi et al.). Chemical modification in electrothermal atomic absorption spectrometry (D.L. Tsalev, V.I. Slaveykova). Recent developments in graphite furnace atomic absorption spectrometry (D.J. Butcher). Recent developments in flow-injection atomic spectroscopy (M.D. Luque de Castro, L. Gámiz-Gracia). Determination of mercury by atomic spectroscopy: application to fish (J. Sneddon, M.G. Heagler). Index.
This volume continues the series' cutting-edge reviews on developments in this field. Since its invention in the 1920s, electrostatic precipitation has been extensively used in industrial hygiene to remove dust and particulate matter from gases before entering the atmosphere. This combination of electrostatic precipitation is reported upon in the first chapter. Following this, chapter two reviews recent advances in the area of chemical modification in electrothermal atomization. Chapter three consists of a review which deal with advances and uses of electrothermal atomization atomic absorption spectrometry. Flow injection atomic spectroscopy has developed rapidly in recent years and after a general introduction, various aspects of this technique are looked at in chapter four. Finally, in chapter five the use of various spectrometric techniques for the determination of mercury are described.
For researchers in the field of analytical chemistry in both industry and academia.
- No. of pages:
- 231
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 1998
- Published:
- 16th October 1998
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080550879
J. Sneddon Author
Department of Chemistry, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA