Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy - 1st Edition

Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy, Volume 4

1st Edition

Authors: J. Sneddon
eBook ISBN: 9780080550879
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 16th October 1998
Page Count: 231
Table of Contents

Preface (J. Sneddon). Electrostatic precipitation and electrothermal atomic absorption spectroscopy: a perfect combination for the determination of metals associated with particulate matter (G. Torsi et al.). Chemical modification in electrothermal atomic absorption spectrometry (D.L. Tsalev, V.I. Slaveykova). Recent developments in graphite furnace atomic absorption spectrometry (D.J. Butcher). Recent developments in flow-injection atomic spectroscopy (M.D. Luque de Castro, L. Gámiz-Gracia). Determination of mercury by atomic spectroscopy: application to fish (J. Sneddon, M.G. Heagler). Index.

Description

This volume continues the series' cutting-edge reviews on developments in this field. Since its invention in the 1920s, electrostatic precipitation has been extensively used in industrial hygiene to remove dust and particulate matter from gases before entering the atmosphere. This combination of electrostatic precipitation is reported upon in the first chapter. Following this, chapter two reviews recent advances in the area of chemical modification in electrothermal atomization. Chapter three consists of a review which deal with advances and uses of electrothermal atomization atomic absorption spectrometry. Flow injection atomic spectroscopy has developed rapidly in recent years and after a general introduction, various aspects of this technique are looked at in chapter four. Finally, in chapter five the use of various spectrometric techniques for the determination of mercury are described.

Readership

For researchers in the field of analytical chemistry in both industry and academia.

Details

No. of pages:
231
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080550879

About the Authors

J. Sneddon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA

