Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (J. Sneddon). Plasma source mass spectroscopy (A.S. Fisher, L. Ebdon). Multielement graphite furnace and flame atomic absorption spectrometry (J. Sneddon, K.S.Farah). Direct current ARCS and plasma jets (R.Avni, I.B. Brenner). Direct and near real-time determination of metals in air by impaction-graphite furnace absorption spectrometry (J.Sneddon). Index.
Description
This series describes selected advances in the area of atomic spectroscopy. It is primarily intended for the reader who has a background in atmoic spectroscopy; suitable to the novice and expert. Although a widely used and accepted method for metal and non-metal analysis in a variety of complex samples, Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy covers a wide range of materials. Each Chapter will completely cover an area of atomic spectroscopy where rapid development has occurred.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 1997
- Published:
- 11th March 1997
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080551586
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
J. Sneddon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA