Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762300723, 9780080551586

Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy, Volume 3

1st Edition

Authors: J. Sneddon
eBook ISBN: 9780080551586
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 11th March 1997
Page Count: 226
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
118.00
100.30
95.00
80.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface (J. Sneddon). Plasma source mass spectroscopy (A.S. Fisher, L. Ebdon). Multielement graphite furnace and flame atomic absorption spectrometry (J. Sneddon, K.S.Farah). Direct current ARCS and plasma jets (R.Avni, I.B. Brenner). Direct and near real-time determination of metals in air by impaction-graphite furnace absorption spectrometry (J.Sneddon). Index.

Description

This series describes selected advances in the area of atomic spectroscopy. It is primarily intended for the reader who has a background in atmoic spectroscopy; suitable to the novice and expert. Although a widely used and accepted method for metal and non-metal analysis in a variety of complex samples, Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy covers a wide range of materials. Each Chapter will completely cover an area of atomic spectroscopy where rapid development has occurred.

Details

No. of pages:
226
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080551586

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J. Sneddon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.