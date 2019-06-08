Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Nonlinear x-ray physics
David A. Reis
2. High intensity QED
Karl Krushelnick
3. Rydberg THz spectroscopy
Robert R. Jones
4. Ultrafast electron diffraction
Martin Centurion
5. Precision Interferometry for Gravitation-wave Detection: Current Status and Future Trends
Dave Reitze
Description
Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 68, provides a comprehensive compilation of recent developments in a field that is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many problems, both old and new. Topics covered include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics, and laser physics, with timely articles written by distinguished experts. Updates to this new release include sections on Nonlinear x-ray physics, High intensity QED, Rydberg THz spectroscopy, Ultrafast electron diffraction, Precision Interferometry for Gravitation-wave Detection: Current Status and Future Trends, and more.
Key Features
- Presents the work of international experts in the field
- Contains comprehensive articles that compile recent developments in a field that is experiencing rapid growth, with new experimental and theoretical techniques emerging
- Ideal for users interested in optics, excitons, plasmas and thermodynamics
- Covers atmospheric science, astrophysics, and surface and laser physics, amongst other topics
Readership
Physicists and researchers in related applied areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 158
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 8th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128175477
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128175460
About the Editors
Susanne Yelin Editor
Susanne F. Yelin, is at the Physics Department, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Physics Department, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA
Louis Dimauro Editor
Ohio State University, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Ohio State University, USA
Helene Perrin Editor
Hélène Perrin, Université Paris 13, Institut Galilée, France
Affiliations and Expertise
Universite Paris 13, Institut Galilee, France