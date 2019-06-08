Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128175460, 9780128175477

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 68

1st Edition

Editors: Susanne Yelin Louis Dimauro Helene Perrin
eBook ISBN: 9780128175477
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128175460
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th June 2019
Page Count: 158
Table of Contents

1. Nonlinear x-ray physics
David A. Reis
2. High intensity QED
Karl Krushelnick
3. Rydberg THz spectroscopy
Robert R. Jones
4. Ultrafast electron diffraction
Martin Centurion
5. Precision Interferometry for Gravitation-wave Detection: Current Status and Future Trends
Dave Reitze

Description

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 68, provides a comprehensive compilation of recent developments in a field that is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many problems, both old and new. Topics covered include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics, and laser physics, with timely articles written by distinguished experts. Updates to this new release include sections on Nonlinear x-ray physics, High intensity QED, Rydberg THz spectroscopy, Ultrafast electron diffraction, Precision Interferometry for Gravitation-wave Detection: Current Status and Future Trends, and more.

Key Features

  • Presents the work of international experts in the field
  • Contains comprehensive articles that compile recent developments in a field that is experiencing rapid growth, with new experimental and theoretical techniques emerging
  • Ideal for users interested in optics, excitons, plasmas and thermodynamics
  • Covers atmospheric science, astrophysics, and surface and laser physics, amongst other topics

Readership

Physicists and researchers in related applied areas

Details

No. of pages:
158
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128175477
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128175460

About the Editors

Susanne Yelin Editor

Susanne F. Yelin, is at the Physics Department, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Physics Department, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA

Louis Dimauro Editor

Ohio State University, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Ohio State University, USA

Helene Perrin Editor

Hélène Perrin, Université Paris 13, Institut Galilée, France

Affiliations and Expertise

Universite Paris 13, Institut Galilee, France

