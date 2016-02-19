Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 33
1st Edition
Cross-Section Data
A.R. Filippelli, C.C. Lin, L.W. Anderson, and J.W. McConkey, Principles and Methods for Measurement of Electron Impact Excitation Cross Sections for Atoms and Molecules by Optical Techniques. S. Trajmar and J.W. McConkey, Benchmark Measurements of Cross Sections for Electron Collisions: Analysis of Scattered Electrons. R.W. Crompton, Benchmark Measurements of Cross Sections for Electron Collisions: Electron Swarm Methods. H.B. Gilbody, Some Benchmark Measurements of Cross Sections for Collisions of Simple Heavy Particles. B.I. Schneider, The Role of Theory in the Evaluation and Interpretation of Cross-Section Data. M. Inokuti, M. Kimura, M.A. Dillon, and I. Shimamura, Analytic Representationof Cross-Section Data. Y. Itikawa, Electron Collisions with N2, 02, and 0: What We Do and Do Not Know. H.P. Summers, Need for Cross Sections in Fusion Plasma Research. M. Capitelli, R. Celiberto, and M. Cacciatore, Need for Cross Sections in Plasma Chemistry. J.W. Gallagher, Guide for Users of Data Resources. E.W. McDaniel and E.J. Mansky, Guide to Bibliographies, Books, Reviews, and Compendia of Data on Atomic Collisions. Subject Index.
The latest volume in the highly acclaimed series addresses atomic collisions, assessing the status of the current knowledge, identifying deficiencies, and exploring ways to improve the quality of cross-section data.Eleven articles, written by foremost experts, focus on cross-section determination by experiment or theory, on needs in selected applications, and on efforts toward the compilation and dissemination of data. This is the first volume edited under the additional direction of Herbert Walther.
- Presents absolute cross sections for atomic collisions
- Uses benchmark measurements and benchmark calculations
- Discusses needs for cross-section data in applications
- Contains a guide to data resources, bibliographies, and compendia
Graduate students and researchers in atomic physics, atmospheric science, and chemical physics, as well as cross section users in applied fields.
- 473
- English
- © Academic Press 1994
- 20th June 1994
- Academic Press
- 9780080561448
- 9780120038336
Benjamin Bederson Serial Editor
New York University, U.S.A.
Herbert Walther Serial Editor
Max-Planck Institut, Munich, Germany
Mitio Inokuti Serial Volume Editor
Argonne National Laboratory, Argonne, Illinois, U.S.A.