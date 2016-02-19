Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120038336, 9780080561448

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 33

1st Edition

Cross-Section Data

Serial Editors: Benjamin Bederson Herbert Walther
Serial Volume Editors: Mitio Inokuti
eBook ISBN: 9780080561448
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120038336
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th June 1994
Page Count: 473
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
30400.00
25840.00
247.23
210.15
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
30400.00
25840.00
225.00
191.25
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

A.R. Filippelli, C.C. Lin, L.W. Anderson, and J.W. McConkey, Principles and Methods for Measurement of Electron Impact Excitation Cross Sections for Atoms and Molecules by Optical Techniques. S. Trajmar and J.W. McConkey, Benchmark Measurements of Cross Sections for Electron Collisions: Analysis of Scattered Electrons. R.W. Crompton, Benchmark Measurements of Cross Sections for Electron Collisions: Electron Swarm Methods. H.B. Gilbody, Some Benchmark Measurements of Cross Sections for Collisions of Simple Heavy Particles. B.I. Schneider, The Role of Theory in the Evaluation and Interpretation of Cross-Section Data. M. Inokuti, M. Kimura, M.A. Dillon, and I. Shimamura, Analytic Representationof Cross-Section Data. Y. Itikawa, Electron Collisions with N2, 02, and 0: What We Do and Do Not Know. H.P. Summers, Need for Cross Sections in Fusion Plasma Research. M. Capitelli, R. Celiberto, and M. Cacciatore, Need for Cross Sections in Plasma Chemistry. J.W. Gallagher, Guide for Users of Data Resources. E.W. McDaniel and E.J. Mansky, Guide to Bibliographies, Books, Reviews, and Compendia of Data on Atomic Collisions. Subject Index.

Description

The latest volume in the highly acclaimed series addresses atomic collisions, assessing the status of the current knowledge, identifying deficiencies, and exploring ways to improve the quality of cross-section data.Eleven articles, written by foremost experts, focus on cross-section determination by experiment or theory, on needs in selected applications, and on efforts toward the compilation and dissemination of data. This is the first volume edited under the additional direction of Herbert Walther.

Key Features

  • Presents absolute cross sections for atomic collisions
  • Uses benchmark measurements and benchmark calculations
  • Discusses needs for cross-section data in applications
  • Contains a guide to data resources, bibliographies, and compendia

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in atomic physics, atmospheric science, and chemical physics, as well as cross section users in applied fields.

Details

No. of pages:
473
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080561448
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120038336

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Benjamin Bederson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University, U.S.A.

Herbert Walther Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Max-Planck Institut, Munich, Germany

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mitio Inokuti Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Argonne National Laboratory, Argonne, Illinois, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.