Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 27
1st Edition
Serial Editors: David Bates Benjamin Bederson
eBook ISBN: 9780080561387
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1990
Page Count: 308
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th November 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080561387
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
David Bates Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Queen's University
Benjamin Bederson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
New York University, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.