Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 64
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Paradox of Self-Interaction Correction: How Can Anything So Right Be So Wrong?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 What Is Right About PZ SIC?
- 3 What Is Wrong About PZ SIC?
- 4 SIC: How Can Anything So Right Be So Wrong? (Conclusions)
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix. Do Complex Orbitals Resolve the Paradox of SIC?
- Chapter Two: Local Spin Density Treatment of Substitutional Defects in Ionic Crystals with Self-Interaction Corrections
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Free-Ion Calculations
- 3 Pure Crystal Calculation
- 4 Embedded-Cluster Approach to Isolated Impurities
- 5 Discussion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Three: Electronic Transport as a Driver for Self-Interaction-Corrected Methods
- Abstract
- 1 Electron Transport Formalism
- 2 Atomic Self-Interaction Correction
- 3 Linear Response: Energy Level Alignment
- 4 Derivative Discontinuity of Exchange–Correlation Functional
- 5 Recent Developments: DFT-NEGF with Improved Exchange-Correlation Functionals
- 6 Tunneling Transport Through Magnetic Molecules
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: The Two-Set and Average-Density Self-Interaction Corrections Applied to Small Electronic Systems
- Abstract
- 1 The Two-Set SIC Scheme
- 2 Average-Density SIC—A Very Simple Approach
- 3 Results
- 4 Test of Molecular Binding for the N2 Dimer
- 5 Dynamical Simulation of Ionization and IP
- 6 On Koopmans’ Theorem
- 7 A Critical Example: Na(H2O)n
- 8 PES and the Impact of s.p. Energies
- Chapter Five: Koopmans-Compliant Self-Interaction Corrections
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: Toward Many-Electron Self-Interaction Corrections
- 2 Defining Self-Interaction Errors
- 3 Classifying Self-Interaction Corrections
- 4 Koopmans-Compliant PZ Correction
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Constrained Local Potentials for Self-Interaction Correction
- Abstract
- 1 Constraining the Optimal Local Potential to Heal Self-Interaction
- 2 Applications of the Approach of Constrained Local Potential
- 3 Perspectives
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Seven: Self-Interaction Correction as a Kohn–Sham Scheme in Ground-State and Time-Dependent Density Functional Theory
- Abstract
- Chapter Eight: Self-Interaction Corrections Within the Fermi-Orbital-Based Formalism
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fermi-Orbital SIC
- 3 Energies and Derivatives Within Fermi-Orbital SIC
- 4 Applications
- 5 Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: Laser Spectroscopy and Quantum Optics in GaAs and InAs Semiconductor Quantum Dots
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Early Experiments on Fluctuation and Self-Assembled Quantum Dots: Suppression of the Usual Many-Body Physics Seen in Higher Dimensional Structures
- 3 Quantum Coherence, Coherent Optical Control, and Application to Quantum Information
- 4 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Ten: Ultracold Neutral Plasmas Well into the Strongly Coupled Regime
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Transport in Dense Plasmas
- 3 UNP Experiment
- 4 Electron Shielding, 1 ≤ Γ ≤ 4
- 5 Strong Coupling in Screened Plasmas
- 6 Structure of Ultracold Plasmas
- 7 Using Rydberg States to Preorder the Neutral Gas
- 8 Multiple Ionization
- 9 Laser-Cooling the Ions
- 10 Dual-Species Plasmas
- 11 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eleven: Coherent Population Trapping, Nuclear Spin Cooling, and Lévy Flights in Solid-State Atom-Like Systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Physical System and Experiments: Overview
- 3 Simulating Spin Bath Cooling
- 4 Photon Statistics
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix A NV–Laser Interaction Details
- Appendix B Details of Hyperfine Interaction
- Appendix C Simulating a Realistic 13C Spin Bath
- Chapter Twelve: Thermodynamics of Quantum Systems Under Dynamical Control
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Steady-State Cycles Under Periodic Modulation
- 3 Periodically Modulated Qubit-Based Heat Machine
- 4 QHMs Based on Periodically Modulated Multilevel Systems
- 5 Quantum Heat Engines Driven by a Quantum Piston
- 6 Self-contained QR with a Quantum Piston
- 7 Continuously Driven Qubit as Quantum Cooler
- 8 Cooling Speed of Quantum Baths
- 9 Control of Non-Markovian Thermodynamic Processes
- 10 Work-Information Relation Under Non-Markovian Evolution: Violation of the SL Bound
- 11 Discussion and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Contents of Volumes in This Serial
Description
Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics provides a comprehensive compilation of recent developments in a field that is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many problems, both old and new.
Topics covered include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics, and laser physics, with timely articles written by distinguished experts that contain relevant review material and detailed descriptions of important developments in the field.
Key Features
- Presents the work of international experts in the field
- Comprehensive articles compile recent developments in a field that is experiencing rapid growth, with new experimental and theoretical techniques emerging
- Ideal for users interested in optics, excitons, plasmas, and thermodynamics
- Topics covered include atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics, and laser physics, amongst others
Readership
Physicists and researchers in related applied areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 1st September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023358
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021279
About the Serial Volume Editors
Ennio Arimondo Serial Volume Editor
Ennio Arimondo is Professor of Physics at the University of Pisa, Italy. In a a long research career, Professor Arimondo has been engaged in experimental and theoretical research related to laser spectroscopy, the interaction of radiation with matter, laser cooling and new phenomena of ultracold atomic gases. Professor Arimondo is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and of the Institute of Physics. He is editor of Conference and School Proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita di Pisa, Italy
Chun Lin Serial Volume Editor
Chun C. Lin is Professor of Physics at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He has been working in various areas of atomic and molecular physics for several decades. He received the American Physical Society Will Allis Prize “for advancing the understanding of the microscopic behavior of ionized gases through his innovative and pioneering studies of excitation in electron and ion collisions with atomic and molecular targets” in 1996. He is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and has served as the Chair of the Division of Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics in the American Physical Society (1994 – 1995).
Affiliations and Expertise
Physics Department, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, USA
Susanne Yelin Serial Volume Editor
Susanne F. Yelin, is at the Physics Department, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Physics Department, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA