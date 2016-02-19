Advances in Atomic and Molecular Physics, Volume 18
1st Edition
Serial Editors: David Bates Benjamin Bederson
eBook ISBN: 9780080564784
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1982
Page Count: 477
Details
- No. of pages:
- 477
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th November 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080564784
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
David Bates Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Queen's University
Benjamin Bederson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
New York University, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.