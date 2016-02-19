Advances in Atomic and Molecular Physics, Volume 8
1st Edition
Serial Editors: David Bates Immanuel Esterman
eBook ISBN: 9780080564685
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1972
Page Count: 299
Details
- No. of pages:
- 299
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th December 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080564685
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
David Bates Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Queen's University
Immanuel Esterman Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF PHYSICS, THE TECHNION ISRAEL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.