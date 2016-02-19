Advances in Atomic and Molecular Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120038015, 9780080564616

Advances in Atomic and Molecular Physics, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Editors: David Bates Immanuel Esterman
eBook ISBN: 9780080564616
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 408
No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080564616

About the Serial Editors

David Bates Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Queen's University

Immanuel Esterman Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF PHYSICS, THE TECHNION ISRAEL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

