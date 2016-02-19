Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Volume 8
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
Microwave Studies of Thermal Emission from the Moon
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Observations and Definitions
III. The Origin of the Radio Brightness of the Moon
IV. Variations in the Brightness with Time
V. Variations in Brightness and Polarization across the Moon
VI. Observational Results
VII. Summary
Radar Studies of the Moon
I. Introduction
II. Radar Studies of the Moon's Motions
III. Radar Studies of the Statistical Properties of the Lunar Surface
IV. Radar Mapping of the Lunar Surface
V. Summary
Cratering and the Moon's Surface
Introduction
I. The Alphonsus Event and Fluorescence on the Lunar Surface
II. Cratering Relationships
III. Planetary Encounters
IV. The Origin of the Moon
V. Strength of Lunar Crustal Rocks
VI. The Top Layer
VII. Erosion
VIII. Mechanical Properties of Lunar Top Soil
IX. The Ballistic Environment
X. Erosion Lifetimes of Surface Features
XI. Summary
XII. Addendum
XIII. Appendix: Tables
List of Symbols
Description
Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Volume 8 presents reviews on the advances in astronomy and astrophysics. The book discusses microwave studies of thermal emission from the moon; the origin of the thermal emission of the moon at microwave frequencies; and the effect of various specific surface attributes on the characteristics of the microwave emission. The text then describes radar studies of the moon, including radar studies of the moon’s motions and of the statistical properties of the lunar surface and radar mapping of the lunar surface. The theoretical basis of cratering and erosion of the moon’s surface is also considered. Astronomers, astrophysicists, and students taking astronomy and astrophysics will find the book useful.
