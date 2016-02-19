Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120032082, 9781483214870

Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Volume 8

1st Edition

Editors: Zdeněk Kopal
eBook ISBN: 9781483214870
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

Microwave Studies of Thermal Emission from the Moon

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Observations and Definitions

III. The Origin of the Radio Brightness of the Moon

IV. Variations in the Brightness with Time

V. Variations in Brightness and Polarization across the Moon

VI. Observational Results

VII. Summary

References

Radar Studies of the Moon

I. Introduction

II. Radar Studies of the Moon's Motions

III. Radar Studies of the Statistical Properties of the Lunar Surface

IV. Radar Mapping of the Lunar Surface

V. Summary

References

Cratering and the Moon's Surface

Introduction

I. The Alphonsus Event and Fluorescence on the Lunar Surface

II. Cratering Relationships

III. Planetary Encounters

IV. The Origin of the Moon

V. Strength of Lunar Crustal Rocks

VI. The Top Layer

VII. Erosion

VIII. Mechanical Properties of Lunar Top Soil

IX. The Ballistic Environment

X. Erosion Lifetimes of Surface Features

XI. Summary

XII. Addendum

XIII. Appendix: Tables

List of Symbols

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Description

Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Volume 8 presents reviews on the advances in astronomy and astrophysics. The book discusses microwave studies of thermal emission from the moon; the origin of the thermal emission of the moon at microwave frequencies; and the effect of various specific surface attributes on the characteristics of the microwave emission. The text then describes radar studies of the moon, including radar studies of the moon’s motions and of the statistical properties of the lunar surface and radar mapping of the lunar surface. The theoretical basis of cratering and erosion of the moon’s surface is also considered. Astronomers, astrophysicists, and students taking astronomy and astrophysics will find the book useful.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214870

