Advances in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Volume 8 presents reviews on the advances in astronomy and astrophysics. The book discusses microwave studies of thermal emission from the moon; the origin of the thermal emission of the moon at microwave frequencies; and the effect of various specific surface attributes on the characteristics of the microwave emission. The text then describes radar studies of the moon, including radar studies of the moon’s motions and of the statistical properties of the lunar surface and radar mapping of the lunar surface. The theoretical basis of cratering and erosion of the moon’s surface is also considered. Astronomers, astrophysicists, and students taking astronomy and astrophysics will find the book useful.