The Intelligent Systems Series encompasses theoretical studies, design methods, and real-world implementations and applications. It publishes titles in three core sub-topic areas: Intelligent Automation, Intelligent Transportation Systems, and Intelligent Computing. Titles focus on professional and academic reference works and handbooks.

This volume, Advances in Artificial Transportation Systems and Simulation, covers hot topics including driver assistance systems; cooperative vehicle-highway systems; collision avoidance; pedestrian protection; image, radar and lidar signal processing; and V2V and V2I communications.

The readership for the series is broad, reflecting the wide range of intelligent systems interest and application, but focuses on engineering (in particular automation, control, mechatronics, robotics, transportation, automotive, aerospace), electronics and electronic design, and computer science.