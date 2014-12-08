Advances in Artificial Transportation Systems and Simulation
1st Edition
Description
The Intelligent Systems Series encompasses theoretical studies, design methods, and real-world implementations and applications. It publishes titles in three core sub-topic areas: Intelligent Automation, Intelligent Transportation Systems, and Intelligent Computing. Titles focus on professional and academic reference works and handbooks.
This volume, Advances in Artificial Transportation Systems and Simulation, covers hot topics including driver assistance systems; cooperative vehicle-highway systems; collision avoidance; pedestrian protection; image, radar and lidar signal processing; and V2V and V2I communications.
The readership for the series is broad, reflecting the wide range of intelligent systems interest and application, but focuses on engineering (in particular automation, control, mechatronics, robotics, transportation, automotive, aerospace), electronics and electronic design, and computer science.
Key Features
- Provides researchers and engineers with up to date research results and state-of-the art technologies in the area of intelligent vehicles and transportation systems
- Includes case studies plus surveys of the latest research
Readership
Electrical and Electronic Engineers; Mechanical Engineers; Computer Engineers; Intelligent Systems specialists.
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1: ITSUMO: An Agent-Based Simulator for Intelligent Transportation Systems
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction and Motivation
- 1.2. Description of the Simulator
- 1.3. Control: Traffic Light Agent Module
- 1.4. Demand
- 1.5. Case-Study: Aggregating Intelligence to Traffic Simulation
- 1.6. Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 2: A Pattern-Based Framework for Building Self-Organizing Multi-Agent Systems
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. JASOF
- 2.3. Case Study: A Self-Organized Automatic Guided Vehicle
- 2.4. Related Work
- 2.5. Conclusions and Future Work
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 3: An Agent Methodology for Processes, the Environment, and Services
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Background
- 3.3. Analysis and Design for MAS
- 3.4. Discussion and Future Work
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 4: A Role-Based Method for Analyzing Supply Chain Models
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Related Work
- 4.3. A Framework of Supply Chain Roles, Responsibilities and Interactions
- 4.4. A Method for Analyzing Supply Chain Simulation Models
- 4.5. Applicability and Validity of the Framework and Analysis Method
- 4.6. Concluding Remarks and Future Work
- Chapter 5: Applying Delegate MAS Patterns in Designing Solutions for Dynamic Pickup and Delivery Problems
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Related Work
- 5.3. Delegate MAS Patterns
- 5.4. Two Case Studies
- 5.5. Solutions
- 5.6. Conclusion
- Chapter 6: Studying the Impact of the Organizational Structure on Airline Operations Control
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Background
- 6.3. Empirical Airline Operations
- 6.4. Organizational Structure Performance Assessment
- 6.5. Scenario and Experiments
- 6.6. Results and Conclusion
- Chapter 7: A Multi-Agent System to Study the Internal Displacement of Passengers and Their Distribution on a Large-Capacity Bus
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. The Model
- 7.3. Simulations and Results
- 7.4. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 8: Crowd Simulation Applied to Emergency and Evacuation Scenarios
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Related Work
- 8.3. ModP Pedestrian Simulator
- 8.4. Agent Editor Module
- 8.5. Preliminary Results
- 8.6. Trends and Future Work
- 8.7. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 9: Multi-Agent Active Collaboration Between Drivers and Assistance Systems
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Multi-Agent Architecture for Intelligent Control
- 9.3. Use Case
- 9.4. Architecture
- 9.5. More technical data
- 9.6. Discussion
- 9.7. Conclusion and Future Developments
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 10: Computational Traffic Experiments Based on Artificial Transportation Systems: An Application of the ACP Approach
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Growing Artificial Transportation Systems from Bottom Up
- 10.3. Modeling Environmental Impacts
- 10.4. Implementation of Intelligent Traffic Clouds
- 10.5. Experiments and Validation
- 10.6. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 11: Implementation of Transit Signal Priority and Predictive Priority Strategies in ASC/3 Software-in-the-Loop Simulation
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. ASC/3 Controller and Software-In-the-Loop Applications
- 11.3. Project Description
- 11.4. Results
- 11.5. Discussion
- 11.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 12: Mobility Network Evaluation in the User Perspective: Real-Time Sensing of Traffic Information in Twitter Messages
- Abstract
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Social Media as Artificial Sensors
- 12.3. Methodology
- 12.4. Fetching Data
- 12.5. Sensing Mobility – Tweet Classification
- 12.6. Named Entity Recognition
- 12.7. Sentiment Analysis
- 12.8. Experiment Setup and Results
- 12.9. Experimental Dataset
- 12.10. Traffic-Related Tweet Classifier
- 12.11. Evaluation Metrics
- 12.12. Results Discussion
- 12.13. Conclusions
- Index
About the Editor
Rosaldo Rossetti
Assistant Professor, Department of Informatics Engineering of the University of Porto, Portugal
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Informatics Engineering of the University of Porto, Portugal
Ronghui Liu
Senior Research Fellow, Institute of Transport Studies of the University of Leeds, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Institute of Transport Studies of the University of Leeds, UK