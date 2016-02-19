Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120031115, 9781483214856

Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory

1st Edition

Volume 11

Editors: Michael B Schiffer
eBook ISBN: 9781483214856
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1987
Page Count: 420
Description

Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory, Volume 11 is a collection of papers that discusses world systems theory, modeling interregional interaction in prehistory, and the archaeological analysis of ceramics. Some papers review dating and weathering of inorganic materials, strategies for paleo-environmental reconstruction, as well as deposits and depositional events. One paper reviews the Old World state formation that occurred in West Asia during the fourth and third millennia B.C. Another paper examines the role of interactions among societies in the process of local social change, and the need for archaeologists to develop a framework in which to analyze intersocietal interaction processes. The presence of items such as ceramics is associated directly to factors of availability, functions, economic values, or ethnic affiliation. As an example, one paper cites the use and misuse of English and American ceramics in archaeological analysis in identifying cultural patterns and human behavior. Another paper notes that each biological or mechanical agent of transport and deposition has its own respective attributes on a deposit where the attributes of sedimentary particles on the deposit can be defined. From such definitions, the archaeologists can make observations and inferences. Sociologists, anthropologist, ethnographers, museum curators, professional or amateur archaeologists, and academicians studying historical antiquities will find the collection very useful.

Table of Contents


1 The Use and Abuse of World Systems Theory: The Case of the Pristine West Asian State

Introduction

World Systems Analysis and Prehistory: Its Potential Value

The Ancient Political Economy and the Scale of Its Activities

West Asian Bronze Age World Systems: The Problems of Multiple Cores and Transferable Technologies

Total History and Cultural Evolution: In Search of a Synthesis

References

2 Modeling Interregional Interaction in Prehistory

Introduction

Diffusion

Trade

World Systems Theory

An Alternative Intersocietal Interaction Framework

References

3 The Use and Misuse of Nineteenth-Century English and American Ceramics in Archaeological Analysis

Introduction

The Categorization of Historical Ceramics

Chronological Placement of Ceramic Types or Site Assemblages

Beyond Categorization and Dating

Concluding Remarks

References

4 Weathering of Inorganic Materials: Dating and Other Applications

Introduction

Kinetics, Mechanisms, and Thermodynamics of Weathering

Analytical Techniques for Surface Analysis of Ceramics

Applications

Summary

References

5 Strategies for Paleoenvironmental Reconstruction in Archaeology

Introduction

Reconstructing Landforms

Reconstructing Vegetation

Reconstructing Fauna

Reconstructing Water and Ice

Reconstructing Climate

Synthesis

References

6 Deposits for Archaeologists

Introduction

The Deposit

Comparison of Geological and Archaeological Concepts of Deposit

Archaeological Concept of Deposit

Attributes of Sediments

Conclusion

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214856

About the Editor

Michael B Schiffer

Ratings and Reviews

