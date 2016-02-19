Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory
1st Edition
Volume 11
Description
Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory, Volume 11 is a collection of papers that discusses world systems theory, modeling interregional interaction in prehistory, and the archaeological analysis of ceramics. Some papers review dating and weathering of inorganic materials, strategies for paleo-environmental reconstruction, as well as deposits and depositional events. One paper reviews the Old World state formation that occurred in West Asia during the fourth and third millennia B.C. Another paper examines the role of interactions among societies in the process of local social change, and the need for archaeologists to develop a framework in which to analyze intersocietal interaction processes. The presence of items such as ceramics is associated directly to factors of availability, functions, economic values, or ethnic affiliation. As an example, one paper cites the use and misuse of English and American ceramics in archaeological analysis in identifying cultural patterns and human behavior. Another paper notes that each biological or mechanical agent of transport and deposition has its own respective attributes on a deposit where the attributes of sedimentary particles on the deposit can be defined. From such definitions, the archaeologists can make observations and inferences. Sociologists, anthropologist, ethnographers, museum curators, professional or amateur archaeologists, and academicians studying historical antiquities will find the collection very useful.
Table of Contents
1 The Use and Abuse of World Systems Theory: The Case of the Pristine West Asian State
Introduction
World Systems Analysis and Prehistory: Its Potential Value
The Ancient Political Economy and the Scale of Its Activities
West Asian Bronze Age World Systems: The Problems of Multiple Cores and Transferable Technologies
Total History and Cultural Evolution: In Search of a Synthesis
References
2 Modeling Interregional Interaction in Prehistory
Introduction
Diffusion
Trade
World Systems Theory
An Alternative Intersocietal Interaction Framework
References
3 The Use and Misuse of Nineteenth-Century English and American Ceramics in Archaeological Analysis
Introduction
The Categorization of Historical Ceramics
Chronological Placement of Ceramic Types or Site Assemblages
Beyond Categorization and Dating
Concluding Remarks
References
4 Weathering of Inorganic Materials: Dating and Other Applications
Introduction
Kinetics, Mechanisms, and Thermodynamics of Weathering
Analytical Techniques for Surface Analysis of Ceramics
Applications
Summary
References
5 Strategies for Paleoenvironmental Reconstruction in Archaeology
Introduction
Reconstructing Landforms
Reconstructing Vegetation
Reconstructing Fauna
Reconstructing Water and Ice
Reconstructing Climate
Synthesis
References
6 Deposits for Archaeologists
Introduction
The Deposit
Comparison of Geological and Archaeological Concepts of Deposit
Archaeological Concept of Deposit
Attributes of Sediments
Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 28th December 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214856