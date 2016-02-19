Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory
1st Edition
Volume 4
Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory, Volume 4 presents the progressive explorations in methods and theory in archeology. This book discusses the increasing application of surface collection in cultural resource management. Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the fundamental aspects of archeoastronomy and explains what kinds of testable hypotheses that archeoastronomy generates. This text then examines the general implications for the study of cultural complexity. Other chapters consider the use of surface artifacts by archeologists to locate sites, establish regional culture histories, and to know where to excavate within sites. This book discusses as well the interpretative interfaces between archeology on the one hand, and ethnohistory and ethnology on the other, that is based on a theoretical stance advocating a fundamental holistic approach to anthropology. The final chapter deals with understanding the ecology of ancient organisms. This book is a valuable resource for archeologists and anthropologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Archaeoastronomy
Introduction
The Astronomical and Technical Background for Archaeoastronomical Studies
The Frontiers of Archaeoastronomical Research
Summary: The Future of Archaeoastronomy
Appendix A: Azimuth Finder Computer Program
Appendix B: Azimuth-Declination Predictor Computer Program for TI-59 Calculator
References
2 Explaining the Evolution of Cultural Complexity: A Review
Introduction
Explanation and the Concept of Cultural Complexity
Cultural Evolutionism
Cultural Materialism, Marxist Structuralism, and Dialectical Materialism
General Systems Theory, Hierarchy Theory, Information Theory, and Catastrophe Theory
Toward an Evolutionary Explanation of Cultural Complexity
Conclusions
References
3 Archaeology, Ethnohistory, and Ethnology: Interpretive Interfaces
Introduction
Analogy and Archaeology
Historical Review
Material Culture Interests: The New Dimensions
Archaeology and Ethnohistory: The Written Word
Summary and Conclusions
References
4 Seasonality Studies
Introduction
Methods of Seasonality Estimation
Discussion
Synthesis
Conclusion
References
5 Isotopic Discrimination and Correction Factors in Radiocarbon Dating
Introduction
Possible Correction Factors
Extending the Temporal Horizons of Radiocarbon Dating
Concluding Remarks
References
6 The Expanding Role of Surface Assemblages in Archaeological Research
Introduction
Formation Processes of Surface Assemblages
Arguments Against Use of Surface Materials
The Expanding Role of Surface Material
Contributions of Intensive Surface Collection
Conclusions
References
7 Developments and Directions in Geoarchaeology
What Is Geoarchaeology?
Geoarchaeology in Practice
Directions for Geoarchaeology
Concluding Remarks
References
8 Taphonomy and Paleoecology: A Critical Review of Archaeology’s Sister Disciplines
Introduction
Historical Background
Current Problems of Method and Theory in Taphonomy and Paleoecology
Practical Aspects of Vertebrate Taphonomy of Use to Archaeologists
Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th April 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214818