Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120031047, 9781483214818

Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory

1st Edition

Volume 4

Editors: Michael B Schiffer
eBook ISBN: 9781483214818
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1981
Page Count: 456
Description

Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory, Volume 4 presents the progressive explorations in methods and theory in archeology. This book discusses the increasing application of surface collection in cultural resource management. Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the fundamental aspects of archeoastronomy and explains what kinds of testable hypotheses that archeoastronomy generates. This text then examines the general implications for the study of cultural complexity. Other chapters consider the use of surface artifacts by archeologists to locate sites, establish regional culture histories, and to know where to excavate within sites. This book discusses as well the interpretative interfaces between archeology on the one hand, and ethnohistory and ethnology on the other, that is based on a theoretical stance advocating a fundamental holistic approach to anthropology. The final chapter deals with understanding the ecology of ancient organisms. This book is a valuable resource for archeologists and anthropologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Archaeoastronomy

Introduction

The Astronomical and Technical Background for Archaeoastronomical Studies

The Frontiers of Archaeoastronomical Research

Summary: The Future of Archaeoastronomy

Appendix A: Azimuth Finder Computer Program

Appendix B: Azimuth-Declination Predictor Computer Program for TI-59 Calculator

References

2 Explaining the Evolution of Cultural Complexity: A Review

Introduction

Explanation and the Concept of Cultural Complexity

Cultural Evolutionism

Cultural Materialism, Marxist Structuralism, and Dialectical Materialism

General Systems Theory, Hierarchy Theory, Information Theory, and Catastrophe Theory

Toward an Evolutionary Explanation of Cultural Complexity

Conclusions

References

3 Archaeology, Ethnohistory, and Ethnology: Interpretive Interfaces

Introduction

Analogy and Archaeology

Historical Review

Material Culture Interests: The New Dimensions

Archaeology and Ethnohistory: The Written Word

Summary and Conclusions

References

4 Seasonality Studies

Introduction

Methods of Seasonality Estimation

Discussion

Synthesis

Conclusion

References

5 Isotopic Discrimination and Correction Factors in Radiocarbon Dating

Introduction

Possible Correction Factors

Extending the Temporal Horizons of Radiocarbon Dating

Concluding Remarks

References

6 The Expanding Role of Surface Assemblages in Archaeological Research

Introduction

Formation Processes of Surface Assemblages

Arguments Against Use of Surface Materials

The Expanding Role of Surface Material

Contributions of Intensive Surface Collection

Conclusions

References

7 Developments and Directions in Geoarchaeology

What Is Geoarchaeology?

Geoarchaeology in Practice

Directions for Geoarchaeology

Concluding Remarks

References

8 Taphonomy and Paleoecology: A Critical Review of Archaeology’s Sister Disciplines

Introduction

Historical Background

Current Problems of Method and Theory in Taphonomy and Paleoecology

Practical Aspects of Vertebrate Taphonomy of Use to Archaeologists

Conclusions

References

Index

About the Editor

Michael B Schiffer

