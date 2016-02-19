Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120031030, 9781483214801

Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: Michael B Schiffer
eBook ISBN: 9781483214801
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 462
Description

Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory, Volume 3 presents the progressive explorations in methods and theory in archeology. This book discusses the general cultural significance of cult archeology.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the spectrum of professional reactions to cult archeology. This text then examines the applicability of evolutionary theory to archeology. Other chapters consider the fundamental principles of adaptation as applied to human behavior and review the state of application of adaptational approaches in archeology. This book discusses as well the convergence of evolutionary and ecological perspectives in anthropology that has given rise to a distinct concept of culture. The final chapter deals with obsidian dating as a chronometric method and explains the problems that limit its effectiveness.

This book is a valuable resource for archeologists and anthropologists. Graduate students and archeology students will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Cult Archeology and Unscientific Method and Theory

Cult Archeology

Interpretation of the Phenomenon of Cult Archeology

The Need to Deal with Cult Archeology

Conclusions

References

2 Evolutionary Theory and Archeology

Evolution

Cultural Evolution

Modern Evolutionary Biology

Evolution and Archeology

Some Conclusions

The Future of Evolutionary Theory in Archeology

Conclusions

References

3 The Archaeological Study of Adaptation: Theoretical and Methodological Issues

Introduction

Adaptation, Evolution, and Ecology

Cultural Adaptation

Components of Adaptation

Archaeological Approaches to Adaptation

Prospects

References

4 The Use of General Ecological Principles in Archeology

How General Principles Are Used: An Example

Some Logical Problems

The Ecological Explanation of Cultural Diversity

Conclusion

References

5 Explanatory/Predictive Models of Hunter-Gatherer Adaptation

Background

Ethnographic Studies

General Models of Hunter-Gatherer Adaptation

Models of Subsistence

Models of Settlement Location and Territoriality

Models of Population

Discussion

Conclusion

References

6 An Optimum Diet Model, Coastal Variability, and Hunter-Gatherer Behavior

Introduction

Model Definitions and Assumptions

An Energy-Based Model of Coastal Systems

Relative Productivity Ranking of Terrestrial and Nonterrestrial Zones

Least Effort-Least Risk Decision Making and Human Behavior

Archaeological Expectations

Additional Comments

Conclusion

References

7 Toward a General Model of Agricultural Systems

Introduction

Economic Approaches to Agriculture

Ecological Approaches to Agriculture

Toward a General Model of Agricultural Systems

Conclusion

References

8 Vicissitudes and Overkill: The Development of Explanations of Pleistocene Extinctions

Introduction

Realization of the Problem

Major Nineteenth-Century Explanations of Pleistocene Extinctions

Modern Explanations of Pleistocene Extinctions

Conclusion

References

9 Obsidian Hydration Dating: A Coming of Age

Introduction

Obsidian Dating in Archeology: Current Applications and Future Potential

Obsidian Dating: Research and Development up to the Present

Obsidian Dating as a Chronometric Technique: Problems That Limit Its Effectiveness

The Effect of Chemical Composition on the Obsidian Hydration Process: What Is Understood and What Is to be Done

Current Research

Sputter-Induced Optical Emission

Conclusion

References

Index

