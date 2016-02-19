Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory
1st Edition
Volume 3
Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory, Volume 3 presents the progressive explorations in methods and theory in archeology. This book discusses the general cultural significance of cult archeology.
Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the spectrum of professional reactions to cult archeology. This text then examines the applicability of evolutionary theory to archeology. Other chapters consider the fundamental principles of adaptation as applied to human behavior and review the state of application of adaptational approaches in archeology. This book discusses as well the convergence of evolutionary and ecological perspectives in anthropology that has given rise to a distinct concept of culture. The final chapter deals with obsidian dating as a chronometric method and explains the problems that limit its effectiveness.
This book is a valuable resource for archeologists and anthropologists. Graduate students and archeology students will also find this book extremely useful.
1 Cult Archeology and Unscientific Method and Theory
Cult Archeology
Interpretation of the Phenomenon of Cult Archeology
The Need to Deal with Cult Archeology
Conclusions
2 Evolutionary Theory and Archeology
Evolution
Cultural Evolution
Modern Evolutionary Biology
Evolution and Archeology
Some Conclusions
The Future of Evolutionary Theory in Archeology
Conclusions
3 The Archaeological Study of Adaptation: Theoretical and Methodological Issues
Introduction
Adaptation, Evolution, and Ecology
Cultural Adaptation
Components of Adaptation
Archaeological Approaches to Adaptation
Prospects
4 The Use of General Ecological Principles in Archeology
How General Principles Are Used: An Example
Some Logical Problems
The Ecological Explanation of Cultural Diversity
Conclusion
5 Explanatory/Predictive Models of Hunter-Gatherer Adaptation
Background
Ethnographic Studies
General Models of Hunter-Gatherer Adaptation
Models of Subsistence
Models of Settlement Location and Territoriality
Models of Population
Discussion
Conclusion
6 An Optimum Diet Model, Coastal Variability, and Hunter-Gatherer Behavior
Introduction
Model Definitions and Assumptions
An Energy-Based Model of Coastal Systems
Relative Productivity Ranking of Terrestrial and Nonterrestrial Zones
Least Effort-Least Risk Decision Making and Human Behavior
Archaeological Expectations
Additional Comments
Conclusion
7 Toward a General Model of Agricultural Systems
Introduction
Economic Approaches to Agriculture
Ecological Approaches to Agriculture
Toward a General Model of Agricultural Systems
Conclusion
8 Vicissitudes and Overkill: The Development of Explanations of Pleistocene Extinctions
Introduction
Realization of the Problem
Major Nineteenth-Century Explanations of Pleistocene Extinctions
Modern Explanations of Pleistocene Extinctions
Conclusion
9 Obsidian Hydration Dating: A Coming of Age
Introduction
Obsidian Dating in Archeology: Current Applications and Future Potential
Obsidian Dating: Research and Development up to the Present
Obsidian Dating as a Chronometric Technique: Problems That Limit Its Effectiveness
The Effect of Chemical Composition on the Obsidian Hydration Process: What Is Understood and What Is to be Done
Current Research
Sputter-Induced Optical Emission
Conclusion
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214801