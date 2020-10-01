Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 112
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Degradation strategies and associated regulatory mechanisms/features for aromatic compound metabolism in bacteria
Phale Prashant
2. Microbial mercury transformation: focus on molecules and functions
Riqing Yu
3. Peptidoglycan Biosynthesis
Bavesh Kana
4. Clockwork microbial worlds
Takashi Yoshida
5. Molecular engineering to improve the levels of bioproducts from agricultural and forestry waste by filamentous fungi
Ronald P. de Vries
6. Multi-species Biofilms for Resource Recovery from Wastewater
Sumer Meena
7. Evasion of host defences by intracellular Staphylococcus aureus
Meera Unnkrishnan
8. A genomic analysis on stress-responses in C. glabrata and their relevance in pathogenesis and drug resistance
Nuno Mira
9. Chemical imaging of biofilms with luminescent sensors
Michael Kuhl
10. Stringent Responses in Bacteria
Sang Sun Yoon
11. Antimicrobial resistance genes in the meat production chain
Carlos Adam Conte
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 112, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas. Chapters in this new release include discussions of Microbial mercury transformation: focus on molecules and functions, Peptidoglycan Biosynthesis, Clockwork microbial worlds , Molecular engineering to improve the levels of bioproducts from agricultural and forestry waste by filamentous fungi, Multi-species Biofilms for Resource Recovery from Wastewater, Evasion of host defenses by intracellular Staphylococcus aureus, A genomic analysis on stress-responses in C. glabrata and their relevance in pathogenesis and drug resistance, and more.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
- Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages and interactions, and much more
Readership
All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arenas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207079
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sima Sariaslani
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA
Geoffrey Gadd
Geoffrey Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.