Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 16
1st Edition
Serial Editors: D. Perlman
eBook ISBN: 9780080564302
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1973
Page Count: 351
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive. Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 351
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th October 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080564302
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
D. Perlman Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy The University of Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.