Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026166, 9780080564302

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 16

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D. Perlman
eBook ISBN: 9780080564302
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1973
Page Count: 351
Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive. Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.

Details

No. of pages:
351
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080564302

About the Serial Editors

D. Perlman Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Pharmacy The University of Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin

