Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026135, 9780080564272

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 13

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D. Perlman
eBook ISBN: 9780080564272
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1970
Page Count: 488
No. of pages: 488
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080564272

D. Perlman Serial Editor

School of Pharmacy The University of Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin

