Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026425, 9780080564562

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 42

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Saul Neidleman Allen Laskin
eBook ISBN: 9780080564562
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026425
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th October 1996
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

P.A. Kumar, R.P. Sharma, and V.S. Malik, The Insecticidal Proteins of Bacillus thuringiensis.

J.H. Litchfield, Microbiological Production of Lactic Acid.

C. Sasikala and C.V. Ramana, Biodegradable Polyesters.

S. Singer, The Utility of Strains of Morphological Group II Bacillus.

R.J. Wodzinski and A.H.J. Ullah, Phytase. Chapter References. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.

Description

Current information in applied microbioogy is provided in this text supported by an extensive bibliography.

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, biotechnology, and environmental engineering.

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." @source:--ASM NEWS @qu:"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." @source:--BIOPHARM

About the Serial Volume Editors

Saul Neidleman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cetus Corporation

Allen Laskin Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

