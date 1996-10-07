Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 42
1st Edition
Table of Contents
P.A. Kumar, R.P. Sharma, and V.S. Malik, The Insecticidal Proteins of Bacillus thuringiensis.
J.H. Litchfield, Microbiological Production of Lactic Acid.
C. Sasikala and C.V. Ramana, Biodegradable Polyesters.
S. Singer, The Utility of Strains of Morphological Group II Bacillus.
R.J. Wodzinski and A.H.J. Ullah, Phytase. Chapter References. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Description
Current information in applied microbioogy is provided in this text supported by an extensive bibliography.
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, biotechnology, and environmental engineering.
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." @source:--ASM NEWS @qu:"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." @source:--BIOPHARM
