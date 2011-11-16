Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123870445, 9780123870452

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 77

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Allen Laskin Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780123870452
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123870445
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2011
Page Count: 168
Table of Contents

Contributors

Chapter 1: Phage Therapy Pharmacology

I. Introduction

II. Standard Antibacterial In Vitro Metrics

III. Killing Titer and MBC Calculation

IV. Reduction Times and Dosing

V. Bacterial Density and Phage Population Growth

VI. Effective Dose Revisited

VII. Conclusion

Chapter 2: From Río Tinto to Mars

I. Introduction

II. Extremophiles

III. Acidophiles

IV. Geomicrobiology of Río Tinto

V. Subsurface Geomicrobiology of the Iberian Pyrite Belt

VI. Methanogenesis in Nonmethanogenic Conditions

VII. Río Tinto as a Geochemical Analogue of Mars

VIII. Future Trends

Chapter 3: Fungal Adaptation to Extremely High Salt Concentrations

I. Halotolerant and Halophilic Fungi: An Introduction

II. Hortaea werneckii—A Model for Extreme Halotolerance

III. Wallemia ichthyophaga—Alternative Halophilic Solutions

IV. The Next Step: Genomics, Transcriptomics, and Beyond

V. Conclusions: An Integrated Model of Extreme Halotolerance

Chapter 4: Resistance of Yeasts to Weak Organic Acid Food Preservatives

I. The Monocarboxylate Preservatives

II. The Physiological Action of Weak Organic Carboxylic Acids on Yeast

III. Resistance Mechanisms

IV. Conclusions

Chapter 5: Silver Nanoparticles

I. Introduction

II. NP Types

III. Microbial-related Applications of NPs

IV. Mechanism of Antimicrobial Action of AgNP

V. Environmental Implications of AgNP—Microbial Considerations

VI. Conclusions

Subject Index

Contents of previous volumes

Description

Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.

The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2009: 1.860.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Reference and guide for scientists and specialists involved in advancements in applied microbiology

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry

