Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 77
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter 1: Phage Therapy Pharmacology
I. Introduction
II. Standard Antibacterial In Vitro Metrics
III. Killing Titer and MBC Calculation
IV. Reduction Times and Dosing
V. Bacterial Density and Phage Population Growth
VI. Effective Dose Revisited
VII. Conclusion
Chapter 2: From Río Tinto to Mars
I. Introduction
II. Extremophiles
III. Acidophiles
IV. Geomicrobiology of Río Tinto
V. Subsurface Geomicrobiology of the Iberian Pyrite Belt
VI. Methanogenesis in Nonmethanogenic Conditions
VII. Río Tinto as a Geochemical Analogue of Mars
VIII. Future Trends
Chapter 3: Fungal Adaptation to Extremely High Salt Concentrations
I. Halotolerant and Halophilic Fungi: An Introduction
II. Hortaea werneckii—A Model for Extreme Halotolerance
III. Wallemia ichthyophaga—Alternative Halophilic Solutions
IV. The Next Step: Genomics, Transcriptomics, and Beyond
V. Conclusions: An Integrated Model of Extreme Halotolerance
Chapter 4: Resistance of Yeasts to Weak Organic Acid Food Preservatives
I. The Monocarboxylate Preservatives
II. The Physiological Action of Weak Organic Carboxylic Acids on Yeast
III. Resistance Mechanisms
IV. Conclusions
Chapter 5: Silver Nanoparticles
I. Introduction
II. NP Types
III. Microbial-related Applications of NPs
IV. Mechanism of Antimicrobial Action of AgNP
V. Environmental Implications of AgNP—Microbial Considerations
VI. Conclusions
Subject Index
Contents of previous volumes
Description
Published since 1959, Advances in Applied Microbiology continues to be one of the most widely read and authoritative review sources in microbiology.
The series contains comprehensive reviews of the most current research in applied microbiology. Recent areas covered include bacterial diversity in the human gut, protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes and the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including Archaea and sick building syndrome. Impact factor for 2009: 1.860.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Reference and guide for scientists and specialists involved in advancements in applied microbiology
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 16th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123870452
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123870445
Reviews
Praise for the series:
"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." --ASM News
"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." --Biopharm
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Serial Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA