Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 57
1st Edition
Microbial Transformations of Mercury: Potentials, Challenges, and Achievements in Controlling Mercury Toxicity in the Environment Interactions between nematodes and micro-organisms: bridging ecological and molecular approaches Biofilm Development in Bacteria Microbial Biogeochemistry of Uranium Mill Tailings Yeast Modulation of Wine Flavor Moving towards a systems biology approach to the study of fungal pathogenesis in the rice blast fungus Magnaporthe grisea. The Biotrophic Stages of Oomycete-Plant Interactions Contribution of the Nano-sized Bacteria to the Total Biomass and Activity of Soil Microbial Community
Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Joan Bennett Serial Editor
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
