Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026593, 9780080490113

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 57

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Allen Laskin Joan Bennett Geoffrey Gadd
eBook ISBN: 9780080490113
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026593
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th May 2005
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Microbial Transformations of Mercury: Potentials, Challenges, and Achievements in Controlling Mercury Toxicity in the Environment Interactions between nematodes and micro-organisms: bridging ecological and molecular approaches Biofilm Development in Bacteria Microbial Biogeochemistry of Uranium Mill Tailings Yeast Modulation of Wine Flavor Moving towards a systems biology approach to the study of fungal pathogenesis in the rice blast fungus Magnaporthe grisea. The Biotrophic Stages of Oomycete-Plant Interactions Contribution of the Nano-sized Bacteria to the Total Biomass and Activity of Soil Microbial Community

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490113
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120026593

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Allen Laskin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

Joan Bennett Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

