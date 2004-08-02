Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026562, 9780080490205

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 54

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Allen Laskin Joan Bennett Geoffrey Gadd
eBook ISBN: 9780080490205
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026562
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd August 2004
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Cosmopolitan Insect-Pathogenic Fungi -Mycological Aspects Molecular biology of Burkholderia cepacia complex Non-culturable bacteria in complex commensal populations Red-mediated genetic manipulation of antibiotic-producing Streptomyces Colicins and microcins: the next generation antimicrobials Mannose-Binding Quinone Glycoside, MBQ: Potential Utility and Action Mechanism Protozoan Grazing of Freshwater Biofilms Metals in Yeast Fermentation Processes Interactions between Lactobacilli and Antibiotic-associated Diarrhea Bacterial Diversity in the Human Gut Interpreting the host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays The inactivation of microbes by sunlight: solar disinfection as a water treatment process

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.

Key Features

Contains 12 comprehensive revies of current research in applied microbiology, including:

  • Bacterial Diversity in the Human Gut
  • Metals in Yeast Fermentation Processes
  • Protozoan Grazing of Freshwater Biofilms
  • Molecular biology of Burkholderia cepacia complex
  • Non-culturable bacteria in complex commensal populations

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490205
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120026562

About the Serial Editors

Allen Laskin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA

Joan Bennett Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

