Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 54
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Cosmopolitan Insect-Pathogenic Fungi -Mycological Aspects Molecular biology of Burkholderia cepacia complex Non-culturable bacteria in complex commensal populations Red-mediated genetic manipulation of antibiotic-producing Streptomyces Colicins and microcins: the next generation antimicrobials Mannose-Binding Quinone Glycoside, MBQ: Potential Utility and Action Mechanism Protozoan Grazing of Freshwater Biofilms Metals in Yeast Fermentation Processes Interactions between Lactobacilli and Antibiotic-associated Diarrhea Bacterial Diversity in the Human Gut Interpreting the host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays The inactivation of microbes by sunlight: solar disinfection as a water treatment process
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive.
Key Features
Contains 12 comprehensive revies of current research in applied microbiology, including:
- Bacterial Diversity in the Human Gut
- Metals in Yeast Fermentation Processes
- Protozoan Grazing of Freshwater Biofilms
- Molecular biology of Burkholderia cepacia complex
- Non-culturable bacteria in complex commensal populations
Readership
Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology and biochemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 2nd August 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080490205
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120026562
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Allen Laskin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA
Joan Bennett Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK