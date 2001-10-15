Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026494, 9780080544038

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 49

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Allen Laskin Geoffrey Gadd
eBook ISBN: 9780080544038
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120026494
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 2001
Page Count: 196
Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology offers intensive reviews of the latest techniques and discoveries in this rapidly moving field. The editors are recognized experts and the format is comprehensive and instructive. @from:PRAISE FOR THE SERIES @qu:"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." @source:—ASM NEWS @qu:"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." @source:—BIOPHARM

@from:PRAISE FOR THE SERIES @qu:"No laboratory scientist, field worker or technical administrator can afford to pass it up." @source:—ASM NEWS @qu:"The topics are well supported by an extensive bibliography and provide a rich source of current information." @source:—BIOPHARM

About the Serial Volume Editors

Allen Laskin Serial Volume Editor

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Volume Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

