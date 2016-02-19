Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120026302, 9780080564449

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 30

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Allen Laskin
eBook ISBN: 9780080564449
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 1984
Page Count: 258
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
134.00
113.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080564449

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Allen Laskin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Exxon Research and Engineering Company, Linden, New Jersey

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.