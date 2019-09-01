Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 108
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Phenotypic instability in fungi
Philippe Silar
2. Selection criteria for probiotics for use in swine production
Michael Gaenzle
3. Microalgae for biofuel production
Daniel James Gilmour
4. Bacterial Nanoorganelles
Egbert Hoiczyk
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 108, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas, with this updated volume including chapters covering phenotypic instability in fungi, selection criteria for probiotics for use in swine production, microalgae for biofuel production, and bacterial nanoorganelles, amongst other discussions.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
- Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages and interactions, and much more
Readership
All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128176207
About the Editors
Geoffrey Gadd Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA