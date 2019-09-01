Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128176207

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 108

1st Edition

Editors: Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128176207
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 232
Table of Contents

1. Phenotypic instability in fungi
Philippe Silar
2. Selection criteria for probiotics for use in swine production
Michael Gaenzle
3. Microalgae for biofuel production
Daniel James Gilmour
4. Bacterial Nanoorganelles
Egbert Hoiczyk

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 108, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas, with this updated volume including chapters covering phenotypic instability in fungi, selection criteria for probiotics for use in swine production, microalgae for biofuel production, and bacterial nanoorganelles, amongst other discussions.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbiology
  • Includes discussions on the role of specific molecules in pathogen life stages and interactions, and much more

Readership

All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena

About the Editors

Geoffrey Gadd Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

