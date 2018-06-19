Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 103
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Antimicrobial Resistance in Campylobacter Species: Mechanisms and Genomic Epidemiology
Chris A. Whitehouse, Shaohua Zhao and Heather Tate
2. Microbial Source Tracking of Cronobacter spp.
Steve Forsythe
3. Modeling Phage Bacteria Interactions and Implications for Phage Therapy
Soumen Roy
4. Bacterial Anaerobic Synthesis Gas (Syngas) and CO2 + H2 Fermentation
Frank R. Bengelsdorf, Matthias H. Beck, Catarina Erz, Sabrina Hoffmeister, Michael M. Karl, Peter Riegler, Steffen Wirth, Anja Poehlein, Dirk Weuster-Botz and Peter Dürre
5. Biofilm: A Hotspot for Emerging Bacterial Genotypes
Live L. Nesse and Roger Simm
Description
Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 103, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas, with this updated volume including chapters on antimicrobial resistance in Campylobacter species, microbial source tracking, modeling phage bacteria interactions, and bacterial anaerobic synthesis gas (syngas) and CO2 + H2 fermentation. Each eclectic volume in this series is supplemented by thematic volumes in areas such as Archaea and sick building syndrome.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Includes discussions on protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes, the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays, and more
Readership
All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155240
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128151839
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Geoffrey Gadd Serial Volume Editor
Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Sima Sariaslani Serial Volume Editor
Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran
Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US
Intellectual property - DuPont - US
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA