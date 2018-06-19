Advances in Applied Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128151839, 9780128155240

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 103

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Geoffrey Gadd Sima Sariaslani
eBook ISBN: 9780128155240
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128151839
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th June 2018
Page Count: 254
Table of Contents

1. Antimicrobial Resistance in Campylobacter Species: Mechanisms and Genomic Epidemiology
Chris A. Whitehouse, Shaohua Zhao and Heather Tate
2. Microbial Source Tracking of Cronobacter spp.
Steve Forsythe
3. Modeling Phage Bacteria Interactions and Implications for Phage Therapy
Soumen Roy
4. Bacterial Anaerobic Synthesis Gas (Syngas) and CO2 + H2 Fermentation
Frank R. Bengelsdorf, Matthias H. Beck, Catarina Erz, Sabrina Hoffmeister, Michael M. Karl, Peter Riegler, Steffen Wirth, Anja Poehlein, Dirk Weuster-Botz and Peter Dürre
5. Biofilm: A Hotspot for Emerging Bacterial Genotypes
Live L. Nesse and Roger Simm

Description

Advances in Applied Microbiology, Volume 103, continues the comprehensive reach of this widely read and authoritative review source in microbiology. Users will find invaluable references and information on a variety of areas, with this updated volume including chapters on antimicrobial resistance in Campylobacter species, microbial source tracking, modeling phage bacteria interactions, and bacterial anaerobic synthesis gas (syngas) and CO2 + H2 fermentation. Each eclectic volume in this series is supplemented by thematic volumes in areas such as Archaea and sick building syndrome.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Includes discussions on protozoan grazing of freshwater biofilms, metals in yeast fermentation processes, the interpretation of host-pathogen dialogue through microarrays, and more

Readership

All those who deal with today’s microbiology in the Medical and Biotechnological arena

Details

No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128155240
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128151839

About the Serial Volume Editors

Geoffrey Gadd Serial Volume Editor

Geoff Gadd is a Professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Sima Sariaslani

Sima Sariaslani Serial Volume Editor

Sima Sariaslani - PhD in microbial Biochemistry - UK. Professor of microbiology/biochemistry - Iran

Research at Univ. of Calif, Riverside - US. Research at Univ. of Iowa - US. Research at DuPont Central Research and Development - US

Intellectual property - DuPont - US

Affiliations and Expertise

DuPont Central Research and Development, Wilmington, DE, USA

