Advances in Applied Mechanics - 1st Edition

Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 40

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Erik van der Giessen Hassan Aref
eBook ISBN: 9780080526591
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120020409
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th December 2004
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Contents List of Contributors Preface A unified treatment of evolving interfaces accounting for small deformations and atomic transport with emphasis on grain-boundaries and epitaxy, by E. Fried and M.E. Gurtin Instability of multi-layer channel and film flows, by C. Pozrikidis Author Index Subject Index

Description

The major developments in the field of fluid and solid mechanics are scattered throughout an array of scientific journals, making it often difficult to find what the real advances are, especially for a researcher new to the field. The Advances in Applied Mechanics book series draws together the recent significant advances in various topics in applied mechanics. Published since 1948, Advances in Applied Mechanics aims to provide authoritative review articles on topics in the mechanical sciences, primarily of interest to scientists and engineers working in the various branches of mechanics, but also of interest to the many who use the results of investigation in mechanics and various application areas. Advances in Applied Mechanics continues to be a publication of high impact. Review articles are provided by leading scientists in the field on an invitation only basis. Many of the articles published have become classics within their fields.

Readership

Scientists and engineers working in mechanics; university librarians.

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080526591
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120020409

About the Series Volume Editors

Erik van der Giessen Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Physics, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands

Hassan Aref Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA

