Advances in Applied Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120020386, 9780080526614

Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Erik van der Giessen Hassan Aref Theodore Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780080526614
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120020386
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 2001
Page Count: 372
Description

Mechanics is defined as a branch of physics that focuses on motion and the reaction of physical systems to internal and external forces.

This highly acclaimed series provides survey articles on the present state and future direction of research in important branches of applied solid and fluid mechanics.

Readership

Mechanical, chemical, aeronautical, and civil engineers; applied mathematicians; applied physicists in the area of fluid dynamics; graduate students in these areas.

Reviews

@qu:"Authoritative 'state of the art' reviews written by outstanding contributors on the most recent advances in the applied mechanics field." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE @qu:"Reading through this latest collection of essays on topics in applied mechanics, one is made to realize once again what a remarkably sound idea the publication of this series of volumes has been." @source:--NATURE @qu:"This is another in the long line of excellent volumes containing reviews or surveys of active research areas in applied mechanics." @source:--APPLIED MECHANICS REVIEWS

About the Serial Editors

Erik van der Giessen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Physics, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands

Hassan Aref Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA

Theodore Wu Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

