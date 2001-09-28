Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 38
1st Edition
Description
Mechanics is defined as a branch of physics that focuses on motion and the reaction of physical systems to internal and external forces.
This highly acclaimed series provides survey articles on the present state and future direction of research in important branches of applied solid and fluid mechanics.
Readership
Mechanical, chemical, aeronautical, and civil engineers; applied mathematicians; applied physicists in the area of fluid dynamics; graduate students in these areas.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 28th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526614
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120020386
Reviews
@qu:"Authoritative 'state of the art' reviews written by outstanding contributors on the most recent advances in the applied mechanics field." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE @qu:"Reading through this latest collection of essays on topics in applied mechanics, one is made to realize once again what a remarkably sound idea the publication of this series of volumes has been." @source:--NATURE @qu:"This is another in the long line of excellent volumes containing reviews or surveys of active research areas in applied mechanics." @source:--APPLIED MECHANICS REVIEWS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Erik van der Giessen Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Physics, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands
Hassan Aref Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA
Theodore Wu Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.