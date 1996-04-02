Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 32
1st Edition
H.-C. Chang and E.A. Demekhin, Solitary Wave Formation and Dynamics on Falling Films. N.E. Huang, S.R. Long, and Z. Shen, The Mechanism for Frequency Downshift in Nonlinear Wave Evolution. J.Z. Wu and J.M. Wu,Vorticity Dynamics on Boundaries. C.C. Mei, J.-L. Auriault, and C.-o. Ng, Some Applications of the Homogenization Theory. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index.
This highly acclaimed series provides survey articles on the present state and future direction of research in important branches of applied mechanics.
Mechanical, chemical, aeronautical, and civil engineers; applied mathematicians; applied physicists who work in the area of fluid dynamics; graduate students in these areas.
@qu:"Authoritative state of the art reviews written by outstanding contributors on the most recent advances in the applied mechanics field." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE @qu:"Reading through this latest collection of essays on topics in applied mechanics, one is made to realize once again what a remarkably sound idea the publication of this series of volumes has been." @source:--NATURE @qu:"This is another in the long line of excellent volumes containing reviews or surveys of active research areas in applied mechanics." @source:--APPLIED MECHANICS REVIEWS
