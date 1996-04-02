Advances in Applied Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120020324, 9780080564104

Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 32

1st Edition

Serial Editors: John Hutchinson Theodore Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780080564104
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd April 1996
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

H.-C. Chang and E.A. Demekhin, Solitary Wave Formation and Dynamics on Falling Films. N.E. Huang, S.R. Long, and Z. Shen, The Mechanism for Frequency Downshift in Nonlinear Wave Evolution. J.Z. Wu and J.M. Wu,Vorticity Dynamics on Boundaries. C.C. Mei, J.-L. Auriault, and C.-o. Ng, Some Applications of the Homogenization Theory. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

This highly acclaimed series provides survey articles on the present state and future direction of research in important branches of applied mechanics.

Readership

Mechanical, chemical, aeronautical, and civil engineers; applied mathematicians; applied physicists who work in the area of fluid dynamics; graduate students in these areas.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080564104

Reviews

@qu:"Authoritative state of the art reviews written by outstanding contributors on the most recent advances in the applied mechanics field." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE @qu:"Reading through this latest collection of essays on topics in applied mechanics, one is made to realize once again what a remarkably sound idea the publication of this series of volumes has been." @source:--NATURE @qu:"This is another in the long line of excellent volumes containing reviews or surveys of active research areas in applied mechanics." @source:--APPLIED MECHANICS REVIEWS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

John Hutchinson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University

Theodore Wu Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

