Advances in Applied Mechanics, Volume 48
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Magnetic Artificial Cilia for Microfluidic Propulsion
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Problem Definition and Modeling Approaches
- 3 Two-Dimensional Magnetic Artificial Cilia: A Computational Approach
- 4 Dimensional Analysis
- 5 How to Create Nonreciprocal Motion at Low Reynolds Numbers?
- 6 Fluid Transport by Super-Paramagnetic Artificial Cilia at Low Reynolds Numbers
- 7 The Effect of Reynolds Number
- 8 Effect of Metachronal Waves
- 9 Three-Dimensional Model of Magnetically Driven Artificial Cilia
- 10 Realistic Flow Geometries
- 11 Concluding Remarks
- Appendix Discretization of Various Terms Used in Section 3
- List of Important Symbols
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Neuromechanics: From Neurons to Brain
- Abstract
- 1 Motivation
- 2 Neuroelasticity
- 3 Neurodevelopment
- 4 Neurodamage
- 5 Open Questions and Challenges
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Continuum Physics of Materials with Time-Dependent Properties: Reviewing the Case of Polymer Curing
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mechanical Case
- 3 Thermomechanical Case
- 4 Magnetomechanical Case
- 5 Electromechanical Case
- 6 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix A
- Appendix B
- Index
Description
Advances in Applied Mechanics draws together recent, significant advances in various topics in applied mechanics. Published since 1948, the book aims to provide authoritative review articles on topics in the mechanical sciences. The book will be of great interest to scientists and engineers working in the various branches of mechanics, but will also be beneficial to professionals who use the results of investigations in mechanics in various applications, such as aerospace, chemical, civil, environmental, mechanical, and nuclear engineering.
Key Features
- Includes contributions from world-leading experts that are acquired by invitation only
- Beneficial to scientists, engineers, and professionals who use the results of investigations in mechanics in various applications, such as aerospace, chemical, civil, environmental, mechanical, and nuclear engineering.
- Covers not only traditional topics, but also important emerging fields
Readership
Researchers in Mechanics, industrial research and development, graduate students and post-doctoral researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 27th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023365
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021286
About the Serial Volume Editors
Stephane Bordas Serial Volume Editor
Born in Paris, France, in 1975, Stéphane joined in 1999 a joint graduate programme of the French Institute of Technology (Ecole Spéciale des Travaux Publics) and the American Northwestern University. In 2003, he graduated in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics with a Ph.D. from Northwestern University under the guidance of Professor Brian Moran. Between 2003 and 2006, he was at the Laboratory of Structural and Continuum Mechanics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland, working under the support of Professor Thomas Zimmermann. In 2006, he became permanent lecturer at Glasgow University’s Civil Engineering Department.
Stéphane joined the Computational Mechanics team at Cardiff University on 1st September 2009, as a Professor in Computational Mechanics and directed the institute of Mechanics and Advanced Materials (http://www.engin.cf.ac.uk/research/resInstitute.asp?InstNo=13) from October 2010 to November 2013. He is the Editor of the book series “Advances in Applied Mechanics” since July 2013. On November 1st, 2013, he joined the University of Luxembourg as a Professor in Computational Mechanics. http://wwwen.uni.lu/recherche/fstc/research_unit_in_engineering_science_rues/members/stephane_bordas?page=Publications http://scholar.google.fr/citations?hl=fr&user=QKZBZ48AAAAJ
The main research axes of his team include:
- free boundary problems and problems involving complex geometries, in particular moving boundaries : fracture and cutting mechanics, biofilms, tumours… This research direction requires, in particular, devising efficient numerical methods to treat spatially evolving discontinuities, singularities or boundary layers, e.g. enriched/extended finite element methods, meshless/meshfree methods, mixed methods ; this requires also to handle complex geometries, e.g. through generalised isogeometric analysis.
- ‘a posteriori’ discretisation and model error control, rationalisation of the computational expense : multi-scale homogenisation, algebraic model reduction (proper orthogonal and generalised decomposition) ; with special focus on non-reducible problems, e.g. cutting, fracture, front propagation.
The main applications of those two research avenues have been
- real-time simulation of soft tissue cutting
- life-time prédiction for heterogeneous materials : composites, elastomers, concrete
Stéphane’s keen interest is to actively participate in innovation, technological transfer as well as software tool generation. This has been done through a number of joint ventures with various industrial partners (Bosch GmbH, Cenaero, inuTech GmbH, Siemens-LMS, Soitec SA) and the release of open-source software, available on SourceForge (http://sourceforge.net/users/cmechanicsos). He has been collaborating with over 110 academic partners over the last 10 years.
In 2012, Stéphane was awarded an ERC Starting Independent Research Grant (RealTcut), with Pierre Kerfriden as main collaborator, to address the need for surgical simulators with a computational mechanics angle with a focus on the multi-scale simulation of cutting of heterogeneous materials in real time. His publications are in open access here: http://orbilu.uni.lu/simple-search?query=bordas
Affiliations and Expertise
Computational Mechanics, University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Daniel Balint Serial Volume Editor
Daniel S. Balint, Imperial College London, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, UK