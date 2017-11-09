Advances in Anesthesia, Volume 2017
Table of Contents
Postoperative Sleep Disturbances: Understanding and Emerging Therapies
Hypothermia: Update on Risks and Therapeutic and Prophylactic Applications
Challenges in the Perioperative Care of Adolescents
Obstetric Hemorrhage: Prevention, Recognition, and Treatment
Advances in the Anesthetic Management of Solid Organ Transplantation
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
Quadratus Lumborum Blocks
Complications of Allogeneic Blood Product Administration, with Emphasis on Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury and Transfusion-Associated Circulatory Overload
Practical Management of the Opioid-Tolerant Patient in the Perioperative Surgical Home
Practical Management of a Regional Anesthesia-Driven Acute Pain Service
Update on Perioperative Pulmonary Embolism Management: A Decision Support Tool to Aid in Diagnosis and Treatment
Advances in Anesthesia highlights the year's signifucant medical advances, providing one source to review the essential information updates for the Anesthesiologist in that year. Topics often covered include: advances in trauma anesthesia, cardiac arrest management, regional anesthesia, analgesia and perioperative outcomes, perioperative management of implantable devices, evidence based management of anesthesia and analgesia.
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 9th November 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780323554756
- 9780323554749
Thomas McLoughlin Author
Associate Chief Medical Officer, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown; and Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Anesthesiology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida
Francis Salinas Author
Deputy Chief of Anesthesia; Section Head of Orthopedic Anesthesia; and Coordinator of Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Education, Virginia Mason Medical Center department of Anesthesiology
Laurence Torsher Author
Mayo Clinic