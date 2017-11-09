Advances in Anesthesia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323554749, 9780323554756

Advances in Anesthesia, Volume 2017

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas McLoughlin Francis Salinas Laurence Torsher
eBook ISBN: 9780323554756
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323554749
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th November 2017
Table of Contents

VOLUME 35 | 2017

Advances in Anesthesia

Preface

Postoperative Sleep Disturbances: Understanding and Emerging Therapies

Hypothermia: Update on Risks and Therapeutic and Prophylactic Applications

Challenges in the Perioperative Care of Adolescents

Obstetric Hemorrhage: Prevention, Recognition, and Treatment

Advances in the Anesthetic Management of Solid Organ Transplantation

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Quadratus Lumborum Blocks

Complications of Allogeneic Blood Product Administration, with Emphasis on Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury and Transfusion-Associated Circulatory Overload

Practical Management of the Opioid-Tolerant Patient in the Perioperative Surgical Home

Practical Management of a Regional Anesthesia-Driven Acute Pain Service

Update on Perioperative Pulmonary Embolism Management: A Decision Support Tool to Aid in Diagnosis and Treatment

Description

Advances in Anesthesia highlights the year's signifucant medical advances, providing one source to review the essential information updates for the Anesthesiologist in that year. Topics often covered include: advances in trauma anesthesia, cardiac arrest management, regional anesthesia, analgesia and perioperative outcomes, perioperative management of implantable devices, evidence based management of anesthesia and analgesia.

About the Authors

Thomas McLoughlin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Chief Medical Officer, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown; and Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Anesthesiology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida

Francis Salinas Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Deputy Chief of Anesthesia; Section Head of Orthopedic Anesthesia; and Coordinator of Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Education, Virginia Mason Medical Center department of Anesthesiology

Laurence Torsher Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic

