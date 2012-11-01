Advances in Anesthesia, 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088701, 9780323089531

Advances in Anesthesia, 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas McLoughlin
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088701
eBook ISBN: 9780323089531
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st November 2012
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323088701
eBook ISBN:
9780323089531

About the Authors

Thomas McLoughlin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Chief Medical Officer, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown; and Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Anesthesiology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida

