Advances in Analog and RF IC Design for Wireless Communication Systems gives technical introductions to the latest and most significant topics in the area of circuit design of analog/RF ICs for wireless communication systems, emphasizing wireless infrastructure rather than handsets. The book ranges from very high performance circuits for complex wireless infrastructure systems to selected highly integrated systems for handsets and mobile devices. Coverage includes power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, modulators, analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs), and even single-chip radios.

This book offers a quick grasp of emerging research topics in RF integrated circuit design and their potential applications, with brief introductions to key topics followed by references to specialist papers for further reading. All of the chapters, compiled by editors well known in their field, have been authored by renowned experts in the subject. Each includes a complete introduction, followed by the relevant most significant and recent results on the topic at hand.

This book gives researchers in industry and universities a quick grasp of the most important developments in analog and RF integrated circuit design.