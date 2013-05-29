Advances in Analog and RF IC Design for Wireless Communication Systems
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Analog and RF IC Design for Wireless Communication Systems gives technical introductions to the latest and most significant topics in the area of circuit design of analog/RF ICs for wireless communication systems, emphasizing wireless infrastructure rather than handsets. The book ranges from very high performance circuits for complex wireless infrastructure systems to selected highly integrated systems for handsets and mobile devices. Coverage includes power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, modulators, analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs), and even single-chip radios.
This book offers a quick grasp of emerging research topics in RF integrated circuit design and their potential applications, with brief introductions to key topics followed by references to specialist papers for further reading. All of the chapters, compiled by editors well known in their field, have been authored by renowned experts in the subject. Each includes a complete introduction, followed by the relevant most significant and recent results on the topic at hand.
This book gives researchers in industry and universities a quick grasp of the most important developments in analog and RF integrated circuit design.
Key Features
- Emerging research topics in RF IC design and its potential application
- Case studies and practical implementation examples
- Covers fundamental building blocks of a cellular base station system and satellite infrastructure
- Insights from the experts on the design and the technology trade-offs, the challenges and open questions they often face
- References to specialist papers for further reading
Readership
IC Analog, RF/wireless and microwave R&D engineers and designers; university researchers, graduate students
Table of Contents
- Wireless Infrastructure by Gabriele Manganaro and Domine Leenaerts
- CMOS Transceivers for Modern Cellular Terminals by Hooman Darabi
- Low-Noise Amplifi ers for Cellular Wireless Infrastructure by Domine Leenaerts
- High-Efficiency Power Amplifi ers for Wireless Infrastructure by Mustafa Acar, Mark P. van der Heijden, and Jawad H. Qureshi
- Digital Fractional-N Frequency Syntesis by Salvatore Levantino and Carlo Samori
- Mixers and Modulators in Wireless Systems by William Redman-White
- Integrated Satellite Low Noise Block Down-Converter by Pascal Philippe, Louis Praamsma, and Marcel Geurts
- Bandpass Σ ADCs for Wireless Receivers by Richard Schreier and Hajime Shibata
- High-Performance Pipelined ADCs for Wireless Infrastructure Systems by Michael Elliott and Boris Murmann
- Interleaving of Successive-Approximation Register ADCs in Deep Sub-Micron CMOS Technology by Kostas Doris, Erwin Janssen, Yu Lin, Athon Zanikopoulos, and Alessandro Murroni
- High-Performance Digital-to-Analog Converters for Wireless Infrastructure by Gil Engel and Gabriele Manganaro
- Time-to-Digital Conversion for Digital Frequency Synthesizers by Michael H. Perrott
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 29th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123983329
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123983268
About the Editor
Gabriele Manganaro
Gabriele Manganaro holds a Dr.Eng. Degree and a Ph.D. degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Catania, Italy. He did research with ST Microelectronics and was researcher/lecturer at Texas A&M University (USA). He was a senior IC designer of data converters at Texas Instruments and then Director of Analog Baseband Design at Engim Inc. He worked for National Semiconductor holding various positions in data converter design in Salem (NH, USA) and Munich (Germany) including Design Director for High Speed Data Conversion and is now Engineering Director in High Speed Data Conversion at Analog Devices, Wilmington (MA, USA).
He has lectured in Europe and USA and served in technical committees of international conferences including the Data Conversion sub-committee of IEEE Solid-State Circuit Conference. He was Associate Editor, Deputy Editor in Chief and eventually Editor in Chief for IEEE Trans. On Circuits and Systems - Part I.
He has co-authored 60 scientific papers, the books Cellular Neural Networks (Springer, 1999) and Advanced Data Converters (Cambridge University Press, 2011), and co-edited the book Advances in Analog and RF IC Design for Wireless Communication Systems (Academic Press, 2013), received 13 US patents, and was (co-) recipient of scientific awards, including the 1999 IEEE Circuits and Systems Outstanding Young Author Award and the 2007 ESSCIRC best paper award.
He is an IEEE Fellow, a Fellow of the IET and a Member of Sigma Xi.
Affiliations and Expertise
Analog Devices, MA, USA
Domine Leenaerts
Domine Leenaerts is a senior research principal scientist at NXP Semiconductors, leading the RF Advanced Development Team and is a part-time professor at the Eindhoven University of Technology. He has written over 180 papers and has co-authored several books. Domine Leenaerts is a member of IEEE Committee for the European Solid-State Circuits Conference (ESSCIRC), and of the International Solid State Circuits Conference (ISSCC). He is also member of the Steering Committee of the Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits Conference (RFIC). Domine leenaerts is Fellow IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
NXP Semiconductors, the Netherlands
Reviews
"Engineers at companies in the US and the Netherlands summarize the main and most current technical aspects of radio-frequency and analog/mixed-signal integrated circuit design for wireless infrastructure."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013