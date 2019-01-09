Advances in Agronomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128174043, 9780128174050

Advances in Agronomy, Volume 153

1st Edition

Editors: Donald Sparks
eBook ISBN: 9780128174050
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128174043
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th January 2019
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

1. Novel Practice and Smart Technologies to maximize the Nitrogen Fertilizer Value of Manure for Crop Production in Cold Humid Temperate Regions
Joann K. Whalen, Ben W. Thomas and Mehdi Sharifi
2. Nitrogen Fertilization Management of Switchgrass, Miscanthus and Giant Reed: A Review
Andrea Monti, Walter Zegada-Lizarazu, Federica Zanetti, and Michael Casler
3. The Effects of Mulch and Nitrogen Fertilizer on the Soil Environment of Crop Plants
Xiukang Wang, Junliang Fan, Yingying Xing, Guoce Xu, Jian Deng, Yanfeng Wang, Fucang Zhang, Peng Li and Zhanbin Li
4. Utilizing Crop Wild Relatives to Combat Global Warming
Kodoth Prabhakaran Nair

Description

Advances in Agronomy, Volume 153, the latest release in this comprehensive series, continues its recognition as a leading, first-rate source for the latest research in agronomy. Each volume contains an eclectic group of reviews by leading scientists throughout the world. As always, the subjects covered are rich, varied, and exemplary of the abundant subject matter addressed by this long-running serial. Chapters in this updated volume include Novel Practice and Smart Technologies to Maximize the Nitrogen Fertilizer Value of Manure for Crop Production in Cold Humid Temperate Regions, Nitrogen Fertilization Management of Switchgrass, Miscanthus and Giant Reed: A Review, and much more.

Key Features

  • Includes numerous, timely, state-of-the-art reviews on the latest advancements in agronomy
  • Features distinguished, well recognized authors from around the world
  • Builds upon the venerable and iconic Advances in Agronomy series
  • Covers the extensive variety and breadth of subject matter in the crop and soil sciences

Readership

Scientists and practitioners in academe, government, and industry and students in an array of fields including crop and soil sciences, agronomy, plant biology, and environmental sciences.

About the Editors

Donald Sparks Editor

Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.

He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA

