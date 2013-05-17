Advances in Agronomy, Volume 120
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Advances in Agronomy
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Food, Nutrition and Agrobiodiversity Under Global Climate Change
1 Introduction
2 Moisture Stress and Rising CO2 and Temperature Impacts on Food Quality
3 Global Warming and Altered Pathogens and Pests Impacts on Crop Production and Quality
4 Management and Prevention of Aflatoxin
5 Agrobiodiversity to Enhance Nutritional Quality of Food Crops
6 Climate Change Analog Locations Representing Future Climate
7 Plant Phenomics to Screen Traits for Adapting to Stresses
8 Plant Traits to Accelerate Adaptation to Climate Change
9 Outlook
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Two. Chromium Contamination and Its Risk Management in Complex Environmental Settings
1 Introduction
2 Sources of Chromium in the Environment
3 Distribution and Speciation of Chromium in the Environment
4 Biogeochemistry of Chromium in the Environment
5 Bioavailability and Toxicity of Chromium to Biota
6 Paradigm of Chromium Risk Management in Contaminated Environments
7 Summary and Future Research Needs
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Three. Ecological Restoration: Approaches and Impacts on Vegetation, Soils and Society
1 Introduction
2 What is Ecological Restoration?
3 Challenges of Ecological Restoration
4 Approaches to Ecological Restoration
5 Impacts of Ecological Restoration
6 Synthesis and Conclusions
References
Chapter Four. The Role of Bioretention Systems in the Treatment of Stormwater
1 Introduction
2 Bioretention Systems
3 Soil and Plant Processes Involved in Treatment
4 Factors Affecting Treatment Efficiency
5 Conclusions
6 Future Research
References
Chapter Five. A Review of the Use of Organic Amendments and the Risk to Human Health
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Types of Organic Amendments Applied to Soils
3 The Nutrient Value of Organic Amendments
4 Potential Contaminants Associated with Organic Amendments
5 Agricultural Benefits From Organic Amendments
6 The Exposure of Humans to Threats from Contaminants in Organic Amendments through Air, Water and Food
7 Impacts on the Quality of Water Resources
8 Farming Practices to Minimize Risks to Human Health from Organic Amendments
9 General Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Six. Discoveries Leading to Conventional Chemical Kinetics for Pesticides in Soils: A Review
1 Introduction
2 Discoveries
3 Discussion
4 Future Research
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Index
About the Serial Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA