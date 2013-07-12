Advances in Agronomy, Volume 121

Series Page

ADVANCES IN AGRONOMY

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Advances in the Analysis of Biogeochemical Interfaces: NanoSIMS to Investigate Soil Microenvironments

1 Introduction

2 Experimental Approaches for the Study of Soil Microenvironments Using NanoSIMS

3 NanoSIMS Requirements for Soil-Related Studies

4 Combination with Other Microscale Techniques

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Two. Conservation Practices for Climate Change Adaptation

1 Aggregate Impacts

2 Potential Effects of Climate Change on Soil Resources

3 Climate Change and Soil Erosion

4 Thresholds of Soil Erosion

5 Rates of Soil Erosion

6 Soil Quality, Carbon, and Productivity

7 Soil Resources and Conservation Practices: Mitigation and Adaptation

8 Can the Effects of Climate Change Be Ameliorated Using Practices?

9 Summary

References

Chapter Three. Characterization of Organic Matter Composition of Soil and Flow Path Surfaces Based on Physicochemical Principles—A Review

1 Introduction

2 SOM Quantification as SOC

3 SOM Separation Methods

4 Methods for Determination of OM Composition

5 Applying FTIR Spectroscopy in Organic Chemistry and in Soil Science

6 Relations Between SOM Composition and Soil Properties

7 From the Lab to the Field

8 Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Four. The Chemistry and Biochemistry of Organic Components in the Soil Solutions of Wheat Rhizospheres

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Thermal Analysis of the Soil Solutions by Py-FIMS

4 Mass Spectrometric Analysis of the Four Soil Solutions at the Four Stages of Wheat Growth

5 Summary of Component Classes and their IIs

6 The Role of Root Exudates in Soil Solutions

7 Similarities in Chemical Composition of Soil Solutions and Soil HSs

8 Proposed Mechanisms of HS Synthesis

9 Significance of the Organic Components Residing in Soil Solutions for Agri-Ecosystems

10 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Five. Sustainable Management of Soils of Dryland Ecosystems of India for Enhancing Agronomic Productivity and Sequestering Carbon

1 Introduction

2 Features of Dryland Ecosystems

3 Soils of Drylands

4 Productivity of Dryland Crops

5 Productivity Constraints in Rainfed Ecosystem

6 Strategies of Soil Quality Management

7 Nutrient Management

8 Carbon Stock of Dryland Soils and its Management

9 Biomass Input into Soils and Competing Uses of Crop Residues (CRs)

10 Improved Cropping Systems

11 Carbon Sequestration and Climate Change

12 Policy Interventions

13 Conclusions

14 Future Research Needs

References

Chapter Six. The Influence of Volcanic Tephra (Ash) on Ecosystems

1 Volcanism: The Fire That Cools the Earth

2 Volcanic Eruptions, Materials, and Dispersal Characteristics

3 Impact of Volcanic Eruptions

4 Secondary Impacts: Erosion

5 Volcanic Ash and Soil Development

6 Influence on Agriculture and Other Effects

7 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Seven. Advances in Elucidating Beneficial Interactions Between Plants, Soil, and Bacteria

1 Introduction

2 Microbial Habitats in Relation to Plant–Soil–Microbe Interactions

3 Ecology of Plant-Associated Bacterial Communities

4 Beneficial Plant–Microbe Interactions

5 Application Potential in Agriculture and Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter Eight. The Buffer Power Concept and Its Relevance in African and Asian Soils

1 Introduction

2 Efficient Plant Nutrient Management—The Key Factor in Sustainable Soil Management

3 The Buffer Power and Effect on Nutrient Availability

4 Quantifying the Buffer Power of Soils and Testing Its Effect on Nutrient Availability

Case Studies from Asian Soils

5 The Role of EUF in Measuring P and K Intensity for the Construction of Buffer Power Curves

6 Quantifying the Buffer Power for Precise Availability Prediction—Heavy Metals

Case Studies with Asian Soils

Case Studies with African Soils

7 Influence of Heavy Metal Contamination on Buffering of Major Elements

8 Possible Buffering Effect on Plant Acquisition of Heavy Metals

9 Concluding Comments and Future Imperatives

Acknowledgments

References

Index