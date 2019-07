Advances in Agronomy, Volume 118

Advances in Agronomy

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Digital Mapping of Soil Carbon

1 Introduction

2 Review of Past Studies

3 Soil Carbon Measurement and Depth

4 Source of Data: Soil Sampling and Legacy Data

5 Prediction and Mapping

6 Uncertainty and Validation

7 Mapping AND PREDICTING Soil Carbon Change

8 Conclusions

References

Chapter Two. Impacts of Changing Climate and Climate Variability on Seed Production and Seed Industry

1 Introduction

2 Climate Change Effect on Crop Yield, Food Security, and National Gross Domestic Product

3 Climate Change Effect on Geographical Distribution of Crops and Species Composition

4 Climate Change Effect on Insect Pest and Disease Development

5 Climate Change Effect on C3/C4 Crops and Crop/Weed Interactions

6 Climate Change Effect on Seed Production

7 Effect of Climate Change on Pollination

8 Interaction of Climate Change Factors and Other Resources

9 Absence of Climate Safety NET

10 Intellectual Property Rights Issues Related to Seed

11 Conclusions

References

Chapter Three. Elucidating Mechanisms of Competitive Sorption at the Mineral/Water Interface

1 Introduction

2 Sorption of Cations and Anions onto Soil Components

3 Effect of Inorganic and Organic Ligands on Cations Sorption

4 Competitive Sorption of Cations

5 Competitive Sorption of Anions

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter Four. Insights from the Soybean (Glycine max and Glycine soja) Genome

1 Introduction

2 The Pregenomic Era

3 The Genomic Era

4 The Postgenomic Era

References

Chapter Five. Responses of Crop Plants to Ammonium and Nitrate N

1 Introduction

2 Organic N Nutrition for Plants

3 NH4+–N and NO3−–N Absorption Kinetics

4 NH4+–N and NO3−–N Movement to the Root Surface, Uptake, Assimilation, and Transport in Plants

5 Preference of Plants to NO3−–N and NH4+–N

6 NH4+–N and NO3−–N Nutrition at Different Stages of Plants

7 Effect of NH4+–N and NO3−–N Forms on Some Morphological and Physiological Characteristics of Crop Plants

8 Conclusions

References

Chapter Six. Flaming as an Alternative Weed Control Method for Conventional and Organic Agronomic Crop Production Systems

1 Introduction

2 Response of Selected Weed Species to Flaming

3 Response of Selected Agronomic Crops to Flaming

4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Flaming

5 Environmental Impacts of Flaming

6 Practical Recommendations and Future Research

References

Chapter Seven. Ridge-Furrow Mulching Systems—An Innovative Technique for Boosting Crop Productivity in Semiarid Rain-Fed Environments

Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 Variety of Mulching Systems

3 Ridge-Furrow Mulching, Rainwater Conservation, and Soil Temperature

4 Crop Productivity with Ridge-furrow Mulching

5 Effects of Ridge-Furrow Mulching on Soil Attributes

6 Effects of Ridge-Furrow Pattern on Environments

7 Suggestions for Future Research

8 Concluding Remarks

References

Index