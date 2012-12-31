Advances in Agronomy, Volume 118
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Advances in Agronomy
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Digital Mapping of Soil Carbon
1 Introduction
2 Review of Past Studies
3 Soil Carbon Measurement and Depth
4 Source of Data: Soil Sampling and Legacy Data
5 Prediction and Mapping
6 Uncertainty and Validation
7 Mapping AND PREDICTING Soil Carbon Change
8 Conclusions
References
Chapter Two. Impacts of Changing Climate and Climate Variability on Seed Production and Seed Industry
1 Introduction
2 Climate Change Effect on Crop Yield, Food Security, and National Gross Domestic Product
3 Climate Change Effect on Geographical Distribution of Crops and Species Composition
4 Climate Change Effect on Insect Pest and Disease Development
5 Climate Change Effect on C3/C4 Crops and Crop/Weed Interactions
6 Climate Change Effect on Seed Production
7 Effect of Climate Change on Pollination
8 Interaction of Climate Change Factors and Other Resources
9 Absence of Climate Safety NET
10 Intellectual Property Rights Issues Related to Seed
11 Conclusions
References
Chapter Three. Elucidating Mechanisms of Competitive Sorption at the Mineral/Water Interface
1 Introduction
2 Sorption of Cations and Anions onto Soil Components
3 Effect of Inorganic and Organic Ligands on Cations Sorption
4 Competitive Sorption of Cations
5 Competitive Sorption of Anions
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter Four. Insights from the Soybean (Glycine max and Glycine soja) Genome
1 Introduction
2 The Pregenomic Era
3 The Genomic Era
4 The Postgenomic Era
References
Chapter Five. Responses of Crop Plants to Ammonium and Nitrate N
1 Introduction
2 Organic N Nutrition for Plants
3 NH4+–N and NO3−–N Absorption Kinetics
4 NH4+–N and NO3−–N Movement to the Root Surface, Uptake, Assimilation, and Transport in Plants
5 Preference of Plants to NO3−–N and NH4+–N
6 NH4+–N and NO3−–N Nutrition at Different Stages of Plants
7 Effect of NH4+–N and NO3−–N Forms on Some Morphological and Physiological Characteristics of Crop Plants
8 Conclusions
References
Chapter Six. Flaming as an Alternative Weed Control Method for Conventional and Organic Agronomic Crop Production Systems
1 Introduction
2 Response of Selected Weed Species to Flaming
3 Response of Selected Agronomic Crops to Flaming
4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Flaming
5 Environmental Impacts of Flaming
6 Practical Recommendations and Future Research
References
Chapter Seven. Ridge-Furrow Mulching Systems—An Innovative Technique for Boosting Crop Productivity in Semiarid Rain-Fed Environments
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Variety of Mulching Systems
3 Ridge-Furrow Mulching, Rainwater Conservation, and Soil Temperature
4 Crop Productivity with Ridge-furrow Mulching
5 Effects of Ridge-Furrow Mulching on Soil Attributes
6 Effects of Ridge-Furrow Pattern on Environments
7 Suggestions for Future Research
8 Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Description
Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a leading reference and a first-rate source for the latest research in agronomy. As always, the subjects covered are varied and exemplary of the myriad of subject matter dealt with by this long-running serial
Key Features
- Maintains the highest impact factor among serial publications in agriculture
- Presents timely reviews on important agronomy issues
- Enjoys a long-standing reputation for excellence in the field
Readership
Professionals, researchers, students, and government involved in agronomy, crop and soil sciences, plant science, and environmental sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 31st December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124059498
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124059429
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA