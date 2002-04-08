Advances in Agronomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120007950, 9780080490175

Advances in Agronomy, Volume 77

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Donald Sparks
eBook ISBN: 9780080490175
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120007950
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th April 2002
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

  1. Desertification and Its Relation to Climate Variability and Change -Daniel Hillel and Cynthia Rosenzweig

  2. Fate and Transport of Viruses in Porous Media -Yan Jin and Markus Flury

  3. Current Capabilities and Future Needs of Root Water and Nutrient Uptake Modeling -Jan W. Hopmans and Keith L. Bristow

  4. Micronutrients in Crop Production -N.K. Fageria, V.C. Baligar, and R.B. Clark

  5. Soil Science in Tropical and Temperate Regions- Some Differences and Similarities -Alfred E. Hartemink

  6. Responses of Agricultural Crops to Free-Air CO2 Enrichment - B.A. Kimball, K. Kobayashi, and M. Binidi

  7. The Agronomic and Economic Potential of Break Crops for Ley/Arable Rotations in Temperate Organic Agriculture - M.C. Robson, S.M. Fowler, N.H. Lampkin, C. Leifert, M. Leitch, D. Robinson, C.A. Watson, and A.M. Litterick

Description

This volume in Advances in Agronomy contains seven outstanding reviews that discuss cutting edge developments in the crop and soil sciences. Chapter 1 addresses desertification and its relation to climate change. Chapter 2 discusses fate and transport of viruses in porous media. Chapter 3 is a comprehensive treatment of the future needs of root water and nutrient uptake modeling. Chapter 4 is a review on micronutrients in crop production, including a discussion on improving the supply and acquisition. Chapter 5 provides information on soils in tropical and temperate regions. Chapter 6 desribes free-air CO2 enrichment in agriculture. Lastly, chapter 7 discusses break crops and their application in organic agriculture.

Advances in Agronomy continues to be recognized as a leading reference and a first-rate source of the latest and best research in agronomy. Major reviews deal with cutting edge issues of interest to agronomists, as well as crop and soil scientists. As always, the topics covered are varied and exemplary of the panoply of subject matter dealt with by this long-running serial. Donald Sparks is the editor and has been a president of the Soil Science Society of America.

Advances in Agronomy has the highest impact factor among serial publications in Agriculture. The Science Citation Index, 1986, reports an impact factor over 2,459 and a cited half-life over 10 years.

Readership

Professionals and students in the field of agronomy and plant, soil, and environmental sciences.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Donald Sparks Serial Volume Editor

Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.

He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA

