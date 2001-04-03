Advances in Agronomy, Volume 73
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface. Interactions Among Root-Inhabiting Fungi and Their Implications for Biological Control of Root Pathogens, D.M. Sylvia and D.O. Chellemi. Dwarfing Genes in Plant Improvement, S.C.K. Milach and L.C. Federizzi. A Review of the Effect of N Fertilizer Type on Gaseous Emissions, R. Harrison and J. Webb. Rhizobia in the Field, N. Amarger. Index.
Description
Volume 73 contains 4 reviews on contemporary and important topics in the agronomic sciences. In Chapter 1, "Interactions among Root-Inhabiting Fungi and Their Implications for Biological Control of Root Pathogens," fungi are defined, their distribution and abundance are discussed, and their role in agroecosystems is present. Chapter 2, "Dwarfing Genes in Plant Improvement," discusses advances in the role of dwarfing genes in plant improvement. Emphasis is placed on breeding and genetic aspects. Chapter 3, "A Review of the Effect of N Fertilizer Type on Gaseous Emissions," covers a topic that is of great environmental interest — the effect of nitrogen fertilizers on gaseous emissions. Chapter 4, "Rhizobia in the Field," is a comprehensive review of rhizobia including diversity, systematics, natural populations, and field introduction of rhizobia.
Readership
Professionals and students in the field of agronomy; plant, soil, and environmental sciences.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 173
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 3rd April 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080544007
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120007738
About the Serial Volume Editors
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA