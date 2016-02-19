Advances in Aeronautical Sciences
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences, Zürich, 12-16 September 1960
Description
Advances in Aeronautical Sciences, Volume 3 contains the proceedings of the Second International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences held in Zurich, Switzerland, on September 12-16, 1960. The papers explore advances in aeronautical sciences and cover topics ranging from the role of entropy in the aerospace sciences to the theory of hypersonic flow over blunt-nosed slender bodies. The effect of boundary layer transition at the leading edge of thin wings on general nose separation is also discussed, along with the aerodynamics of aircraft shapes for flight at supersonic speeds. This book is comprised of 28 chapters and begins with a review of the importance of entropy in the aerospace sciences, citing the work of Nicolaus Sadi Carnot and Rudolf Clausius as well as enthalpy and free enthalpy. The link between entropy and molecular theory is also described before turning to the physics of jet streams and the aerodynamics of jet flaps. Other chapters consider a wide range of problems both of theoretical and practical importance, including the flow around a circular cylinder; the theory of boundary layer; the physics of transition from laminar to turbulent flow; and the theory and experimental knowledge of transonic, supersonic, and hypersonic flows. Due attention is given to the re-entry of missiles and space vehicles into the atmosphere; problems of trajectories; guidance of space vehicles; and power generation in space. The economic and technical aspects of air transportation are also highlighted. This volume will be of interest to scientists and engineers in aeronautics and astronautics.
Table of Contents
International Council of the Aeronautical Sciences
Participating Organizations
Committees and Authors
Foreword
The Role of Entropy in the Aero-Space Sciences
Possibilités et limites actuelles de la théorie des écoulements hypersoniques
On the Use of Shock Tunnels for Research on Hypersonic Flow
On the Theory of Hypersonic Flow over Blunt-Nosed Slender Bodies
Beiträge zur Theorie der dreidimensionalen Grenzschichten
On Three-dimensional Non-linear Effects in the Stability of Parallel Flows
Some Aspects of Boundary Layer Transition at Subsonic Speeds
Boundary Layer Transition at the Leading Edge of Thin Wings and Its Effect on General Nose Separation
Über die Grenzschichtablösung am Zylinder bei hohen Geschwindigkeiten
General Method of Integral Relations and its Application to Boundary Layer Theory
Aircraft Shapes and their Aerodynamics for Flight at Supersonic Speeds
Aerodynamic Design of Swept Wings and Bodies for Transonic Speeds
The Aerodynamic Design of Section Shapes for Swept Wings
Hydrodynamik der Rotierenden Flüssigkeiten
Stress Corrosion Cracking in High Strength Steel—or Hydrogen Embrittlement?
Étude microscopique de la fissuration par fatigue à haute fréquence
The Notched Fatigue Properties of High Tensile Steels
Fatigue Crack Propagation in Light Alloy Sheet Material and Structures
Jet Thrust
Theoretical and Experimental Studies of Cambered and Twisted Wings Optimized for Flight at Supersonic Speeds
Some Experimental Results of Generating High Frequency Oscillating Shock-Waves and Oscillating Shock-Wave Boundary Layer Interaction at Supersonic Speeds
Some Contributions to Laminar Flame Theory
Contribution à l'étude de la combustion dans les fusées à lithergol ou hybrides
The Effect of a Shock-Wave on a Burning Solid Propellant
Elucidation of Combustion Instability in Solid Propellant Rockets
On the Transonic Flow around Wing Profiles and Revolution Bodies at Zero Angle of Attack
Operations Research in the Basic Design of YS-11 Transport Airplane
Airline Economics in the Turbine Era
Contents—Volume 1—I.C.A.S. Proceedings in Madrid, 1958
Contents—Volume 2—I.C.A.S. Proceedings in Madrid, 1958
Details
- No. of pages:
- 620
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164830
About the Editor
Th. Von Kármán
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, Ohio