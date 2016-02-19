Advances in Aeronautical Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080065502, 9781483164830

Advances in Aeronautical Sciences

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Second International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences, Zürich, 12-16 September 1960

Editors: Th. Von Kármán A. M. Ballantyne R. R. Dexter
eBook ISBN: 9781483164830
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 620
Description

Advances in Aeronautical Sciences, Volume 3 contains the proceedings of the Second International Congress in the Aeronautical Sciences held in Zurich, Switzerland, on September 12-16, 1960. The papers explore advances in aeronautical sciences and cover topics ranging from the role of entropy in the aerospace sciences to the theory of hypersonic flow over blunt-nosed slender bodies. The effect of boundary layer transition at the leading edge of thin wings on general nose separation is also discussed, along with the aerodynamics of aircraft shapes for flight at supersonic speeds. This book is comprised of 28 chapters and begins with a review of the importance of entropy in the aerospace sciences, citing the work of Nicolaus Sadi Carnot and Rudolf Clausius as well as enthalpy and free enthalpy. The link between entropy and molecular theory is also described before turning to the physics of jet streams and the aerodynamics of jet flaps. Other chapters consider a wide range of problems both of theoretical and practical importance, including the flow around a circular cylinder; the theory of boundary layer; the physics of transition from laminar to turbulent flow; and the theory and experimental knowledge of transonic, supersonic, and hypersonic flows. Due attention is given to the re-entry of missiles and space vehicles into the atmosphere; problems of trajectories; guidance of space vehicles; and power generation in space. The economic and technical aspects of air transportation are also highlighted. This volume will be of interest to scientists and engineers in aeronautics and astronautics.

Table of Contents


International Council of the Aeronautical Sciences

Participating Organizations

Committees and Authors

Foreword

The Role of Entropy in the Aero-Space Sciences

Possibilités et limites actuelles de la théorie des écoulements hypersoniques

On the Use of Shock Tunnels for Research on Hypersonic Flow

On the Theory of Hypersonic Flow over Blunt-Nosed Slender Bodies

Beiträge zur Theorie der dreidimensionalen Grenzschichten

On Three-dimensional Non-linear Effects in the Stability of Parallel Flows

Some Aspects of Boundary Layer Transition at Subsonic Speeds

Boundary Layer Transition at the Leading Edge of Thin Wings and Its Effect on General Nose Separation

Über die Grenzschichtablösung am Zylinder bei hohen Geschwindigkeiten

General Method of Integral Relations and its Application to Boundary Layer Theory

Aircraft Shapes and their Aerodynamics for Flight at Supersonic Speeds

Aerodynamic Design of Swept Wings and Bodies for Transonic Speeds

The Aerodynamic Design of Section Shapes for Swept Wings

Hydrodynamik der Rotierenden Flüssigkeiten

Stress Corrosion Cracking in High Strength Steel—or Hydrogen Embrittlement?

Étude microscopique de la fissuration par fatigue à haute fréquence

The Notched Fatigue Properties of High Tensile Steels

Fatigue Crack Propagation in Light Alloy Sheet Material and Structures

Jet Thrust

Theoretical and Experimental Studies of Cambered and Twisted Wings Optimized for Flight at Supersonic Speeds

Some Experimental Results of Generating High Frequency Oscillating Shock-Waves and Oscillating Shock-Wave Boundary Layer Interaction at Supersonic Speeds

Some Contributions to Laminar Flame Theory

Contribution à l'étude de la combustion dans les fusées à lithergol ou hybrides

The Effect of a Shock-Wave on a Burning Solid Propellant

Elucidation of Combustion Instability in Solid Propellant Rockets

On the Transonic Flow around Wing Profiles and Revolution Bodies at Zero Angle of Attack

Operations Research in the Basic Design of YS-11 Transport Airplane

Airline Economics in the Turbine Era

Contents—Volume 1—I.C.A.S. Proceedings in Madrid, 1958

Contents—Volume 2—I.C.A.S. Proceedings in Madrid, 1958

Details

No. of pages:
620
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483164830

About the Editor

Th. Von Kármán

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, Ohio

A. M. Ballantyne

R. R. Dexter

